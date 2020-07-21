MONTREAL -- A group of salaried pharmacists in Quebec is worried that Bill 31 – which grants new powers to pharmacists – will cause its members to overwork, which could be harmful to their own health.

Under the new law, which was adopted by the National Assembly in May, pharmacists are able to extend prescriptions, give vaccines and prescribe certain medications. They can also assess a person’s physical and mental condition in order to ensure they use medications appropriately.

The province’s association of salaried pharmacists (APPSQ) notes that Bill 31 will increase accessibility to health care for patients, but in so doing, will increase pressure on pharmacists. The group’s president said that even before the changes were made official, three out of four pharmacists confirmed the change in workload impacted their own health.

The association is planning on prioritizing certain interventions, notably when it comes to administrative tasks, the roles of those involved in the medication circuit, workforce planning and work organization in general.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.