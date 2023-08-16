Quebec pension plan fund posts average return of 4.2 per cent

In an update of its results to 30 June 2023, the fund that runs the Quebec pension plan (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec - CDPQ) said it had recorded an average return of 4.2 per cent.

This return is in line with its benchmark index of 4.1 per cent.

Over five and ten years, Quebecers' portfolios have returned 6.0 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.

These two values are higher than the CDPQ's benchmarks, which are 5.0 per cent over five years and 7.0 per cent over 10 years.

In the documents presenting its updated financial results filed on Wednesday morning, the CDPQ indicates that June 30, 2023, the returns of its eight largest depositors ranged from 3.8 to 5.2 per cent over six months. Over five years, their annualized returns vary between 4.4 and 6.8 per cent, and over ten years, between 6.5 and 8.9 per cent.

"Over the last three years, we have been developing our portfolio to continue to increase our ability to cope with market volatility. In this context, we have generated returns that enable us to ensure the financial health of our depositors' plans," said CDPQ president and CEO Charles Emond.

Emond added that investors were faced with a number of contradictory signals, such as the direction of inflation, interest rates, employment and the markets, and that this environment encouraged the Caisse to remain prudent, hence the importance of diversifying its portfolio.