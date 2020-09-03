MONTREAL -- A lawyer representing a group of Quebec parents is in court trying to compel the province's Education Department to provide an online learning option for all families who want it.

Only children with serious medical conditions or who live with someone at risk of severe complications from COVID-19 are able to get an exemption from physically attending elementary and high school classes.

Human rights lawyer Julius Grey told Quebec Superior Court Justice Frederic Bachand Thursday the decision to send one's child to class during the COVID-19 pandemic is an extremely private and personal one.

He's asking the court for a safeguard order allowing parents access to online courses for their children immediately, before the case is argued on its merits at a later date. To obtain this temporary measure, Grey has to convince the judge that the inconveniences of maintaining the status quo outweigh the consequences of changing the current policy.

Grey told the court the consequences of Quebec's back-to-school plan could be irreversible if someone falls sick or dies from COVID-19.

Granting a safeguard order would not be difficult, Grey said, because the government is already offering online courses for students with a medical exemption.

The criteria for obtaining an exemption, he argued, are too narrow. "The government has decided to micromanage who goes to school or not."

Marisa Fernandez, one of the mothers involved in the lawsuit, has two elementary-aged children, including one with respiratory problems. She told reporters outside the courtroom she was unable to get her daughter a medical exemption, even though Fernandez herself suffers from lupus.

"The exemptions are arbitrary, and difficult to get," she said. "We believe the parents, in Quebec, have the right to decide for the safety and security of our children."

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responded to the lawsuit Thursday, saying the province is facing a teacher shortage and doesn't have enough educators to offer online learning for all those who want that service.

"We are missing a couple of hundred teachers in Quebec," the premier told reporters in St-Raymond, Que., west of Quebec City. "It takes four years to train teachers. Of course we can't at the same time, have teachers teaching in classrooms and have the same teachers teaching children of parents who decided to keep kids home."

"We can't do both."

The lawyers representing the Quebec government are scheduled to argue their side later Thursday. It is unclear whether Bachand will rule from the bench or reserve his decision for a later date.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Sept. 3, 2020