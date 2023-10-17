Quebec opposition parties eye Common Front strike vote, say ball is in government's court

Opposition parties at Quebec's National Assembly say the ball is in the government's court after public sector union members with the Common Front voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

Québec Solidaire (QS) Parliamentary Leader Gabriel Nadeau Dubois called the vote "historic," saying public sector employees have sent a clear message to the government that they do not feel respected.

Meanwhile, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is calling on Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel to stop negotiating in the public arena and settle the matter.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) laments that negotiations are making no progress and that the government is showing no sign of opening up.

The Common Front represents 420,000 health, social services and education workers who are members of the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) and Quebec Federation of Labour (FTQ) unions.

The mandate granted provides for an indefinite strike but would be preceded by more minor actions such as isolated or grouped strike days.

The first strike day could take place as early as November.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 17, 2023.