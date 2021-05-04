MONTREAL -- Quebec has opened up vaccination appointments to everyone 40 and older Tuesday afternoon, one day earlier than expected.

Quebecers 40 and over weren’t supposed to be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine until Wednesday, however the Clic Sante website is now offering spots ahead of schedule.

Last week, the province announced its plans to gradually lower the age limit for vaccinations, with the goal of opening them up to all adults by May 14.

The news comes as Quebec received more than 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, part of the 394,290 doses that were expected this week.

The province recorded a new low in daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 797 new cases added. However, 16 new deaths were added in Quebec, which is the the highest single-day number since Feb. 12.

Hospitalizations and intensive-care cases have also begun to rise again slightly after recent declines.