MONTREAL -- Quebec is broadening vaccine eligibility to more people with chronic illnesses as the vaccine campaign ramps up in the lead-up to opening it up to the general population.

At a press conference in Quebec City Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dube said the group 8 priority group will be expanded to people with chronic illnesses who don’t need a follow-up in hospital starting Friday. This would represent approximately 300,000 more people who would be eligible.

To clear up confusion about who is eligible, the province published a list of those who can get a shot.

The province also announced that as of April 28, it will open up the vaccines to people with motor, intellectual, speech, language, visual, auditory disabilities, including autism. The province said this would allow 250,000 more people to be eligible to get their first shot.

“Since we have new vaccines, particularly the Pfizer vaccine, with additions in May and June, we can now, with recommendation of public health, we can broaden to more vulnerable groups before going to the general population,” Dube said.

Vaccines will be open to the general population at the start of May, Dube said.

Here is a full list of chronic conditions that are part of the expanded priority group:



Vaccination at a vaccine clinic or pharmacy

Kidney failure requiring dialysis

Severe immunosuppression

Chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer

Severe heart disease

Severe lung disease

Obesity (person with a body mass index of 35 or greater)

Diabetes

Sickle cell anemia

Trisomy 21 (Down's syndrome)

Medical condition causing a problem with clearing respiratory secretions or a risk of aspiration of secretions, such as:

Cognitive disorder (dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease)

Spinal cord injury (hemiplegia and quadriplegia)

Neuromuscular disorders

Intellectual disability or spectrum disorder

Vaccination in a hospital setting:

Solid organ transplant (especially cardiac or pulmonary)

Hematopoietic or bone marrow transplants as assessed by the transplant physician

When relevant according to the treatment team, vaccination of individuals prior to a transplant, when the transplant will be performed in the short term

Oncology (patients undergoing active treatment) :

Hematologic cancers (applies to chronic lymphocytic leukemia in certain circumstances)

Lung cancers, especially if radical radiotherapy

Cancers where treatment induces severe immunosuppression according to clinical judgment (e.g., certain forms of chemotherapy)

Need to vaccinate a patient undergoing cancer treatment at a specific time in their treatment cycle due to anticipated fluctuations in immune function

Medical condition causing a problem with clearing respiratory secretions or risk of aspirating secretions, e.g:

Patients hospitalized for their chronic disease who do not have COVID-19. The chronic diseases covered are:

Cardiac diseases

Pulmonary disease

Renal disease

Obesity

Hypertension

Severe immunosuppression (according to the list of immunosuppression conditions established by the National Institute of Excellence in Health and Human Services)

Includes individuals undergoing active treatment for cancer;

Medical condition causing a with problem with evacuation of respiratory secretions or risk of aspiration of secretions, such as:

Presence of more than one chronic disease

This is a developing story that will be updated.