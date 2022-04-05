Quebec officials to give update on COVID-19 mask mandate

The Quebec government is set to give an update on how much longer Quebecers will be required to wear masks out in public.

Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is expected to speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday, accompanied by microbiologist and clinical expert Dr. Jean Longtin.

Quebec is currently in the midst of a sixth COVID-19 wave.

“For masks, it’s one of the things we will look at — should we extend it?" said Premier François Legault Monday. "I think it’s a measure that is easy to apply and it’s effective."

Right now, only Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Nunavut still require people to wear masks in public places, with the latter two scheduled to end their mandates within the next week.

"We don't really know how the [Omicron variant] BA.2 will play out and it's very clear that it is now predominating over BA.1," said Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious diseases specialist at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). "We know that BA.2 is much more contagious than BA.1. They're even hearing in other parts of the world that there are sort of hybrids between BA.1 and BA.2 forming, which are even a little bit more contagious."

Other provinces have resisted calls to prolong or reimpose public health restrictions, though cases have started rising in some parts of the country.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.