Quebec office to open in Israel, first in the Middle East

Quebec's first representation abroad will be established in the Middle East, with the government announcing on Thursday that a Quebec Office will open in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Quebec's first representation abroad will be established in the Middle East, with the government announcing on Thursday that a Quebec Office will open in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon