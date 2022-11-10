Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism

A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.

Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.

"They decided to Taser him, to shoot him with the Taser gun and [the police] said that was their best option because he was putting himself in danger," said Ismé told reporters Thursday near her home in Terrebonne, a suburb north of Montreal.

"I told them that, you know, Brandon, he's never been aggressive to you guys. He always cooperated with you guys."

Her son has been known to run away from the centre in the past, which Ismé has been complaining about for some time.

The centre's policy with her son when he tries to run away is not to stop him or go after him, but to immediately call police.

On Thursday, she said police were called to the centre twice, and on the second time, an officer decided to stop him using his Taser.

The pins from the Taser device had to be surgically removed. On Thursday, his mother said he is more withdrawn and is sleeping more than usual, and since he can't communicate verbally, she worries she can't properly care for him.

She said since her son is not dangerous, she is wondering why officers deployed their weapon on him.

"They're afraid of my son. I think they're afraid of him. I just think that they're afraid because they always see that he's tall, but there are other tall kids there," Ismé said.

She said she's speaking out because she doesn't want the same thing to happen to another person with autism.

Police officers don't know how to deal with people with special needs and need more training, she said.

CTV News has reached out to the Mascouche police service and the centre that cares for Brandon for comment.