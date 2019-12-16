MONTREAL -- A Quebec legislature member says she has filed two police complaints over hateful messages she received.

Quebec solidaire MNA Christine Labrie wrote on Facebook that she filed the complaints in her Sherbrooke riding on Sunday.

Labrie highlighted the issue of online abuse against female politicians last month in the legislature when she read out a series of insulting and threatening messages that she and other women in her caucus had received.

In her Facebook message, she said the experience of filing the complaint made her feel better, but also made her understand why women are reluctant to come forward.

She wrote that the process was time-consuming and made her question whether her case was serious enough to report.

However, she said police treated her with patience and respect, and she left the station with a sense of accomplishment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019.

Watch Christine Labrie's message to the National Assembly here: