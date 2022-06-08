Quebec minister tables new bill to cap hydro rates with 2 days left in parliamentary session

Quebec Energy and Natural Resources Jonatan Julien tables a legislation modifying Hydro-Quebec tarification, on June 12, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Energy and Natural Resources Jonatan Julien tables a legislation modifying Hydro-Quebec tarification, on June 12, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon