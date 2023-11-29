Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33 per cent

Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province.

La Presse reported that the Legault government will increase tuition by 33 per cent, meaning tuition would go from around $9,000 to $12,000 for students from the rest of Canada.

Quebec still plans to maintain pricing for foreign students.

Higher Education Minister Pascale Dery said the measures had two objectives: financial and linguistic.

She would not comment on the reduced increase but said she is committed to balancing the imbalance between Anglo and Franco universities.

"We are correcting that with the measures we announced," said Dery. "We need to Francisation our students, international and Canadian outside Quebec."

She said they received the plan from universities in the province and the government is assessing it.

More than 33,000 people have signed a petition to halt the tuition hikes and many universities have said the hikes would be detrimental to university finances.

The Parti Quebecois (PQ) responded to the reports on Wednesday.

"They decided to backtrack," said PQ MNA Pascal Berube. "This is obviously the CAQ style. They aim high and say they're going to do something very historical, something very special and then they like to backtrack. This is CAQ."