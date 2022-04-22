Quebec man who killed family of four in drunk driving crash sentenced to 16 years
A Quebec man who killed four members of the same family in a car crash last September in Quebec City has been handed one of the toughest sentences ever given in the province for a drunk driving conviction.
Quebec court Judge Jean-Louis Lemay sentenced Eric Legare today at the Quebec City courthouse to 16 years in prison.
James Fletcher, 68; his daughter, Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux, 44; and her two children, Emma Lemieux, 10, and Jackson Fortin, 14, were all killed in the crash, and two other people in a separate vehicle were injured.
The Crown had sought a sentence of between 18 and 20 years for Legare, while his lawyer had countered with a 10-year prison term.
Legare, 44, had pleaded guilty to several charges last Dec. 14, including impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.
Lemay noted in his judgment that Legare was driving at least 130 kilometres an hour in a 70 km/h zone in the city's Beauport district. The level of alcohol in his blood was nearly three times the legal limit, and he also had a high amount of cannabis in his system.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 22, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Trucks, SUVs to qualify for electric vehicle rebates as feds expand program
More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
'It breaks my heart': Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur's book banned in Texas
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
Federal government will let international graduates stay in Canada another 18 months
International students who've graduated from Canadian post-secondary schools will be able to stay in Canada longer now that the federal government has offered a temporary program to help them qualify for permanent residency.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others about his experience after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
These Toronto tenants stopped their entire building from being evicted. Here's how they did it
When asked what was the key to their success, this is what the tenants of 12 Lansdowne Street said.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia developer evicts long-term tenants from 54-unit hotel
Brandy McGuire said she was in shock last month when she read the notice from the owners of Bluenose Inn & Suites that told everyone to vacate the property in suburban Halifax. The hotel has been home to McGuire and her family for two years.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
London
-
'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on
A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Person in custody following alleged threat to restaurant in Goderich, Ont.
OPP have a person in custody after a threat was made to a restaurant on Bayfield Street in Goderich.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings
With skyrocketing gas prices, drivers are looking for more ways to save and for those travelling on Highway 69 near Parry Sound, a new Indigenous-owned gas bar that sources fuel from an Ontario First Nation company is offering lower cost.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Calgary
-
1 lane open on eastbound Stoney Trail in city's northwest after multi-vehicle crash
One lane is now open on eastbound Stoney Trail after a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W. closed the roadway at around 11 a.m. Friday.
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industry
The province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener resident celebrates 1,000 games with NHL
Drayton, Ont. native Scott Cherrey said his goal when he started his career as an official was just to “work a [Kitchener] Rangers game on a Friday night.”
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A shocking crash took place in Maple Ridge Thursday evening involving a train, a semi-truck and an SUV.
-
Byelection kicks off in Vancouver-Quilchena with advance voting
Advance polling got underway in Vancouver Friday as BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon is looking to secure a seat in the legislature.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
Edmonton
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal fight plaguing Alberta’s governing party has taken a new twist with one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers comparing Kenney’s backbench critics to clowns.
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industry
The province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMP
Terry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
Windsor
-
Mask mandate extended for high-risk settings: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know
Residents will still need to wear a mask in certain high-risk settings as the province extended its current mandate on Friday.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths, 61 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths, 149 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 62 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
WECHU says some Windsor-Essex residents are getting COVID twice
As the pandemic continues into its third year, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says some residents are getting COVID-19 twice.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
Missing Regina man found dead: police
A 51-year-old man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, Regina police said in a release.
-
Jury deliberates Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The jury has begun deliberations in the three-week murder trial of Dillon Whitehawk.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Ottawa mayor on planned motorcycle protest: 'Why waste all that money on gas?'
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the city and police are preparing for the arrival of the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" demonstration set to roll into the capital next weekend.
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Saskatoon
-
Red Earth Cree Nation to provide update on missing Sask. boy
Red Earth Cree Nation is expected to provide an update this afternoon on the search for a missing boy.
-
Driver in crash that killed pregnant 30-year-old Warman woman died: police
The person behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading in the wrong direction on Highway 12 has died.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.