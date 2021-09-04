BEAUPORT -- The two children who were injured Thursday night after a major collision in the borough of Beauport, Quebec City, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

Alcohol and speed may have played a role in this tragedy, which also caused the death of two adults, who were in the same vehicle as the two young victims, aged 10 and 14.

According to information gathered by the Surété Québec, a motorist travelling eastbound in the left lane collided with three vehicles stopped at the traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 440 and François-De Laval Blvd.

The driver, Éric Légaré, a 43-year-old man from Beauport, was arrested Thursday for driving while impaired by alcohol and is facing a dozen charges, including impaired driving causing death.

Another person in another vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

--This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Sept. 4.