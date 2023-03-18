Quebec man charged with sexual assaults committed in the early '80s

Andre Pouliot, 78, has been charged with several sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in the late '70s and early '80s. SOURCE: SQ Andre Pouliot, 78, has been charged with several sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in the late '70s and early '80s. SOURCE: SQ

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Donald Trump said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump provided no evidence that suggested he was directly informed of a pending arrest and did not say how he knew of such plans.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon