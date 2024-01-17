Quebec man charged with killing three men with truck ordered to stand trial
A Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck last March in a town about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City has been ordered to stand trial.
Steeve Gagnon's preliminary inquiry was scheduled to last five days this week but the hearing ended today with the consent of both parties.
In response, Quebec court Judge Annick Boivin sent the case to trial and put off proceedings until June 3.
Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, nine counts of attempted murder and two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que.
A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town in what police have described as an intentional act.
Gagnon, 39, turned himself in after the alleged attack, which claimed the lives of 65-year-old Gerald Charest, 73-year-old Jean Lafreniere and 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget.
The evidence heard during the preliminary hearing is under a publication ban.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.
BREAKING Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
Immigration department says 144 Gazans on track to come to Canada, pending biometrics
Ottawa has processed visa applications for 144 people in the Gaza Strip, putting them on track to be reunited with extended family members in Canada -- as long as they can make it across the border for biometric screening and final approval.
opinion The level of detail we know about King Charles' health is unusual. Why it was released
The surprise health news of two senior royal members raises concerns -- but also questions -- about what happens to all planned events they were to soon attend. On CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about who might take their place, and why such detailed information about the King was made public.
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
-
Ontario expanding number of private clinics that can perform OHIP surgeries
The Ontario government will allow even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.
-
'Very aggressive, terrifying situation': Ontario family kidnapped, robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to meet 2026 targets for daycare under federal funding deal: officials
Nova Scotia Education Department officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under an agreement with the federal government.
-
Halifax to no longer test ice thickness of ponds, lakes
The Halifax Regional Municipality will no longer be testing the thickness of ice on lakes due to the changing climate.
-
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
London
-
Suspects steal firearms during break and enter, Waterloo, Ont. man, woman facing charges
A man and woman from Waterloo are facing a slew of weapons charges after they allegedly broke into a north London, Ont. residence earlier this month and stole a number of firearms.
-
'It shouldn’t be happening': Seniors facing extreme cold in London, Ont.
The extreme cold is impacting all facets of life in the Forest City. But perhaps no group more than those experiencing homelessness — it is a fact not lost to residents of a street in the Argyle District of London.
-
Stabbing in London leads to charges, non-life-threatening injuries for victim
Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call that a man had been stabbed in an apartment building in the 100 block of Baseline Road west near Wharncliffe Road south.
Northern Ontario
-
Another crash on Highway 11 involving a transport near Burk's Falls
Multiple crashes involving commercial vehicles up and down Highway 11 both north and south of North Bay are keeping police busy and traffic backed up.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Dumpster in Donovan laneway cordoned off with police caution tape
Few details are known, but police and paramedics are at Ghandi Lane and Frood Road on Wednesday afternoon where an area around a dumpster has been cordoned off with yellow police caution tape.
-
Highway 11 reopened from North Bay to Cobalt after transport, school bus crash
Highway 11 is reopened between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday morning following a crash between a transport and school bus.
Calgary
-
Alberta health experts urge caution as Canada sees record number of invasive Strep A infections
Canada's public health agency (PHAC) has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections across the country, sparking major concerns from Alberta infectious disease experts and pharmacists.
-
Another person charged in violent NE clash as task force wraps up investigation
Calgary police say a special task force created to investigate a violent clash along Falconridge Boulevard N.E. has wrapped up with one more person facing charges.
-
Alberta tourist town to continue pedestrian zone, but seeking more detail on patios
An Alberta tourist town in Canada's busiest national park plans to continue its popular downtown pedestrian zone from May long weekend until Thanksgiving long weekend each year.
Kitchener
-
'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder speak in court
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.
-
'Going to be one of the best summers': A first look at The Boathouse redevelopment in Kitchener
Following construction delays, redevelopment work is underway on The Boathouse in Kitchener.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Car crashes through barrier, falls from third floor of parkade on UBC campus
First responders are at the University of British Columbia on Wednesday after a car crashed through the wall of a parkade on campus and fell to the ground.
-
Hearbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
-
Video shows drivers sliding, crashing on notorious Surrey, B.C., hill during snowstorm
A notoriously slippery hill in Surrey, B.C., has been closed to traffic after a series of crashes and near-misses during Wednesday's snowstorm.
Edmonton
-
Fires at Beaumont showhome, new house part of Edmonton extortion scheme: sources
Two suspected arsons in Beaumont are believed to be linked to a homebuilder extortion scheme in Edmonton, sources say.
-
Alberta opens new support centre in Edmonton for people living in encampments
The province has opened a new support centre in Edmonton with the goal of helping people living in encampments.
-
Edmonton realtors expect 'stability and growth' for residential sales, prices in 2024
Prices and the number of sales and new listings in Edmonton's housing market will all rise in 2024, a group representing the city's realtors said Wednesday after presenting its annual housing forecast at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Windsor
-
Dogs can feel cold, just like you: how to weather the frigid winter with your dog
Biting cold temperatures have lingered across Windsor-Essex this week, and it’s not just us people who feel the stinging cold on our skin — our furry friends can also have a low tolerance for these conditions.
-
Active investigation underway at Walmart on Dougall Avenue
Windsor police have launched an active investigation in south Windsor.
-
Magician Lance Burton hits Caesars Windsor stage with show 'completely different' than Vegas
Master magician Lance Burton says he’s set to take the Caesars Windsor stage with a show “completely different” than his Las Vegas performances.
Regina
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
Employee at Regina 'children's entertainment business' accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls
A 54-year-old man is facing multiple sexual related charges after allegedly assaulting two minors while working at a children's entertainment business in Regina.
-
After a brief reprieve, extreme cold warnings return to central, southern Sask.
A day after they ended, extreme cold warnings are back for much of central and southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OC Transpo says an employee discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
-
Second stunt driving charge laid against Ottawa driver on same date two years apart
Bad habits are hard to break for one Ottawa driver who was charged with stunt driving on Wednesday after being hit with the same offence two years ago today.
Saskatoon
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
Sask. teachers start new 5-day countdown to job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has started the clock ticking on a five-day countdown to further job action, but it's not saying if members will walk off the job.
-
Saskatoon woman loses garage door and sentimental items due to car boosting incident
A Saskatoon woman is sharing her story about an incident in her driveway involving a tow truck that left her without a garage door and a pile of damaged sentimental property.