A Quebec man who kidnapped his three-year-old son and was the subject of a manhunt over several days last summer has pleaded guilty to 14 charges.

The province's prosecution service says the man pleaded guilty during an appearance today at the courthouse in Matane, Que., in the Gaspe region.

The man, who was 36 years old when he was arrested Sept. 5, was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm, as well as several other firearms-related charges.

Audrey Roy-Cloutier, a spokeswoman for the prosecution service, says the Crown and the defence jointly recommended a 10-year sentence.

An Amber Alert that lasted four days was issued on Aug. 31 after the man disappeared with his son. He was arrested in Ste-Paule, Que., roughly 400 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, after a 24-hour standoff with police.

The three-year-old was recovered safe and returned to his mother.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.