People in Quebec who test positive or have symptoms of COVID-19 will now have to isolate for just five days under certain conditions, public health officials announced Tuesday.

The province lowered the isolation guideline, following in the footsteps of other Canadian provinces and the U.S. Center for Disease Control, which did so in December. Previously, people were told to isolate for 10 days.

Going forward in Quebec, people will be allowed to return to normal activities once their symptoms regress or go away, if they have not had a fever for 24 hours and if they wear a face mask and keep a two-metre distance from others over the next five days.

The measure applies to people with COVID-19-like symptoms, anyone exposed to a positive person in their household, as well as people who are double vaccinated and children under 12. For others, the isolation period remains at 10 days.

It does not apply, however, to health care workers who are in direct contact with patients.

Other workers in the healthcare network are allowed to follow the guidelines set for the general public.

In announcing the news Tuesday, Dr. Marie-France Raynault, a medical adviser to Quebec public health, explains if a PCR or rapid test is not available to you, you must consider yourself COVID-19 positive.

With demand for PCR tests surging in the province, Quebec is now prioritizing testing for certain populations, including health care workers who are in contact with patients, patients in hospitals, essential workers and others.

For now, Quebec is not requiring a negative test result after the five-day isolation period -- something certain experts have called for.

Raynault notes public health is looking into the issue, acknowledging that it can provide people with more peace of mind.