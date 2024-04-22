Quebec liquor store employees on strike Wednesday and Thursday

The union for store and office workers at Quebec's liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) has announced two strike days, Wednesday and Thursday, unless there's a significant breakthrough at the bargaining table by then.

If it goes ahead, these would be the first two days of strike action within the 15-day strike mandate given to union members.

The union represents some 5,000 workers at various SAQ outlets.

The main points in dispute include the addition of permanent positions, access to insurance and access to training.

The question of wages has not yet been addressed, says the union, which is attached to the CSN-affiliated Federation of Public Service Employees.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 22, 2024.