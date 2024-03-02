SAQ workers vote in favour of 15-day strike

The union representing workers at Quebec's alcohol retailer, the SAQ, have voted in favour of a 15-day strike, to be called at a time deemed appropriate, "whether consecutive or not."

The SEMB-SAQ union made the announcement Saturday morning, noting that more than half of the 5,000 members voted yes at a series of general assemblies held throughout the week.

"We've been asking customers since the fall to stock up so that on the first day of the strike, they don't cross our picket lines. The next day, we'll come back smiling to serve them," said union president Lisa Courtemanche in an interview with The Canadian Press.

SEMB-SAQ says negotiations with the employer have been stalled for a year.

The creation of permanent positions and working hours are the main points in dispute, according to the union.

"It's 70 per cent of SAQ employees who are part-time, who have no idea what their schedule will be on two weeks' notice, and who never know if they're going to get a full week's work," Courtemanche explained.

"Of the 70 per cent of my colleagues who are part-time, there are many who, every week, do the schedule of a regular employee for years and years. You can have that schedule for ten years, but not have the [benefits] of a regular position or any insurance coverage," she said.

Others never know if they'll get a full week's work, Courtemanche added.

"We're trying to reduce precariousness. There isn't a company that can run its business with 70 per cent of its staff part-time. We don't have anyone left who wants to come and work at the SAQ. Our young colleagues are going elsewhere."

Other demands include training and an increase in the number of wine consultants and branch coordinators.

Management response

On the employer's side, "the SAQ takes note of the strike mandate."

In an emailed statement, the SAQ said, "negotiations with the union are continuing with the same objective: to reach a satisfactory agreement for both the SAQ and its employees."

The employer said it will try to ensure continuity of service.

"Should the union announce a strike day, we will invite our customers to consult saq.com or our mobile application to find out which branches will be opening their doors to customers, if any. This information will be updated as the situation evolves, in order to effectively guide our customers."

"Regarding the union's assertions about discussions at the bargaining table, we reserve comment and trust the teams at the table," the statement continued.

Message to the Legault government

As the SAQ is a Crown corporation, Lisa Courtemanche is taking the opportunity to send a message to François Legault's government.

"We were considered an essential service by the government during the pandemic in 2020, 2021, 2022, because we were one of the only stores open (...) We deserve all the requests we make. We provide unparalleled customer service, and we pay $1.5 billion in dividends into government coffers," she said.

As for wage negotiations, SAQ management seems to be waiting until after the Treasury Board's "monetary envelope" to begin discussions, according to the union.

The 5,000 employees of SEMB-SAQ earn between $21 an hour and $26 at the bottom rung, said Courtemanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2024.