SAQ workers vote in favour of 15-day strike
The union representing workers at Quebec's alcohol retailer, the SAQ, have voted in favour of a 15-day strike, to be called at a time deemed appropriate, "whether consecutive or not."
The SEMB-SAQ union made the announcement Saturday morning, noting that more than half of the 5,000 members voted yes at a series of general assemblies held throughout the week.
"We've been asking customers since the fall to stock up so that on the first day of the strike, they don't cross our picket lines. The next day, we'll come back smiling to serve them," said union president Lisa Courtemanche in an interview with The Canadian Press.
SEMB-SAQ says negotiations with the employer have been stalled for a year.
The creation of permanent positions and working hours are the main points in dispute, according to the union.
"It's 70 per cent of SAQ employees who are part-time, who have no idea what their schedule will be on two weeks' notice, and who never know if they're going to get a full week's work," Courtemanche explained.
"Of the 70 per cent of my colleagues who are part-time, there are many who, every week, do the schedule of a regular employee for years and years. You can have that schedule for ten years, but not have the [benefits] of a regular position or any insurance coverage," she said.
Others never know if they'll get a full week's work, Courtemanche added.
"We're trying to reduce precariousness. There isn't a company that can run its business with 70 per cent of its staff part-time. We don't have anyone left who wants to come and work at the SAQ. Our young colleagues are going elsewhere."
Other demands include training and an increase in the number of wine consultants and branch coordinators.
Management response
On the employer's side, "the SAQ takes note of the strike mandate."
In an emailed statement, the SAQ said, "negotiations with the union are continuing with the same objective: to reach a satisfactory agreement for both the SAQ and its employees."
The employer said it will try to ensure continuity of service.
"Should the union announce a strike day, we will invite our customers to consult saq.com or our mobile application to find out which branches will be opening their doors to customers, if any. This information will be updated as the situation evolves, in order to effectively guide our customers."
"Regarding the union's assertions about discussions at the bargaining table, we reserve comment and trust the teams at the table," the statement continued.
Message to the Legault government
As the SAQ is a Crown corporation, Lisa Courtemanche is taking the opportunity to send a message to François Legault's government.
"We were considered an essential service by the government during the pandemic in 2020, 2021, 2022, because we were one of the only stores open (...) We deserve all the requests we make. We provide unparalleled customer service, and we pay $1.5 billion in dividends into government coffers," she said.
As for wage negotiations, SAQ management seems to be waiting until after the Treasury Board's "monetary envelope" to begin discussions, according to the union.
The 5,000 employees of SEMB-SAQ earn between $21 an hour and $26 at the bottom rung, said Courtemanche.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
How U.S. airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza can help and why the operation is complicated
he United States on Saturday began airdrops of emergency humanitarian assistance into Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden, who announced the operation on Friday, said the U.S. was looking into additional ways to help Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled territory as the Israel-Hamas war goes on.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
An arrest has been made and charges filed in Pennsylvania slaying of pregnant Amish woman
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday and charged with the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman whose body was found last week.
Surrey teacher questions district's decision to remove 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from recommended resources
A Surrey high school teacher is criticizing the school district following its decision to remove novels such as Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" from its recommended resources lists.
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
U.S. military aircraft airdrop thousands of meals into Gaza in emergency humanitarian aid operation
U.S. military C-130 cargo planes on Saturday dropped food in pallets over Gaza, three U.S. officials said, two days after more than 100 Palestinians who had surged to pull goods off an aid convoy were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse showdown in Ontario: Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week
Ontario is undergoing a solar eclipse showdown between government officials and school boards. Here's what you need to know about that and everything else that happened at Queen's Park this week.
-
Man shot, killed by police in Halton Region; SIU investigating
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two police officers at a residence in Halton Region early Saturday morning.
-
Prestigious chess tournament in Toronto could be moved to Spain if visa issue not resolved
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) is asking the federal government to urgently approve the visa of players participating in an elite tournament in Toronto next month.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick potato chip factory severely damaged by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
-
City of Halifax disconnects power to the encampment at Grand Parade
City hall enforced its eviction notice at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment today by disconnecting power to the tents still at the site, but even on one of the coldest days of the year, the people living there refuse to leave.
-
N.S. wildlife rehabilitation centre preparing for World Wildlife Day
Hope for wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre based in Seaforth, N.S., is preparing for World Wildlife Day on March 3.
N.L.
-
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
-
Shovelling brigade: Volunteers coming together to help stranded N.L. seniors
In the wake of stunning snowfalls on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, a neighbourly shovelling brigade has reunited.
-
String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
Ottawa
-
It’s going to be rainy, mild this weekend in Ottawa
Rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.
-
City of Ottawa not hitting affordable housing targets, but has tools to do it: audit
The City of Ottawa's auditor general says the city has not been hitting its affordable housing targets in recent years but it has the tools to do it.
-
Tentative guilty plea deal reached in Eastway Tank explosion case
A tentative guilty plea deal has been reached in the Eastway Tank explosion case.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
London
-
One dead, two injured in Bruce County crash
One person is deceased following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County.
-
Sarnia police arrest man wanted for 'targeted' shooting
Sarnia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting someone last summer.
-
Spring-like conditions to kick off March
After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Midwestern Ontario is in store for a stretch of warm weather.
Kitchener
-
WRPS officer used ‘reasonable force’ in 2018 shooting, court rules
The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling used ‘reasonable force’ in the 2018 shooting of Joshua Hannaford in Cambridge.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as we look back at the history of CTV Kitchener.
-
Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Person arrested after 'active investigation' in Harrow
There was an increased police presence in Harrow Saturday due to an active investigation.
-
More Ontarians are now eligible for electricity rebates
More Ontario residents are now eligible for an electricity support program that could see them receive monthly credits on their bills.
-
Spring-like conditions to kick off March
After a recent bout of fluctuating temperatures, Windsor-Essex is in store for a stretch of warm weather.
Barrie
-
Book of Condolences laid out at Barrie City Hall for Brian Mulroney
The public is invited to sign a Book of Condolences at Barrie City Hall in honour of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
-
Police investigate 'isolated incident' in downtown Bradford
There was a significant police presence in downtown Bradford on Friday afternoon for an investigation.
-
6 traffic offence notices issued in 15 minutes in Wasaga Beach school zone
Huronia West Detachment officers issued six Provincial Offence Notices (PON) within a 15-minute span while conducting traffic enforcement Friday morning on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.
Vancouver
-
B.C. basketball fan still seeking answers after Magic Johnson meet-up that wasn't
In 2018, Gerald Da Roza thought he was going to meet his childhood sports hero. Things didn't work out as planned.
-
Surrey teacher questions district's decision to remove 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from recommended resources
A Surrey high school teacher is criticizing the school district following its decision to remove novels such as Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" from its recommended resources lists.
-
B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
-
Australian shepherd pup surrendered after suffering burns to a 3rd of his body
A collective effort is underway in Saanich, B.C., to restore comfort to an eight-month-old puppy that was surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society after being badly burned.
-
Mounties issue ticket to driver who struck, killed woman in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 31-year-old man was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention after he struck and killed a woman Thursday in Sooke, B.C.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm may bring 'near-blizzard' conditions for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
-
'It’s time to open Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic': Winnipeg mayor
Winnipeg’s mayor says he is now in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians instead of footing the multimillion-dollar repair bill and gutting out years of construction-related traffic delays.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Gimli shooting
RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Gimli, Man. home that led to lockdowns at schools and municipal facilities earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary weather: A second round of winter weather moves into Alberta late Friday
Cleanup continues after Thursday’s intense snowfall which shut down some major highways and brought a rapid return to winter conditions for most of southern Alberta.
-
First round of Brier Battle of Alberta goes to Airdrie’s Aaron Sluchinski
A different kind of Battle of Alberta took place Friday night at the Montana’s Brier in Regina, where Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski’s rink doubled up an Alberta icon, Kevin Koe, by an 8-4 score
-
Alberta cracks down on new renewable energy projects and EV drivers
After the province announced it was lifting the moratorium on new renewable energy projects earlier this week, it brought in sweeping new changes to how any future projects could be built, including a 35 kilometre buffer zone.
Edmonton
-
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
-
First round of Brier Battle of Alberta goes to Airdrie’s Aaron Sluchinski
A different kind of Battle of Alberta took place Friday night at the Montana’s Brier in Regina, where Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski’s rink doubled up an Alberta icon, Kevin Koe, by an 8-4 score
-
Alberta government mothballing south Edmonton hospital 'senseless': health advocates
Alberta's budget doesn't even come close to addressing residents' health-care needs now or in the future, workers and advocates said Friday. And nowhere is that more apparent than in the province's capital city, they say.
Regina
-
Winter storm watches upgraded to warnings across southern, central Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has now issued winter storm warnings for much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan. Upgraded from a watch earlier in the day.
-
'Slowly starving to death': Sask. woman waiting to see gastroenterologist says she can't eat
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
-
These are the curlers with Saskatchewan ties in this year's Brier
Team Saskatchewan might be the home team, but they’re not the only team with connections to the host province at this year’s Montana’s Brier.
Saskatoon
-
'You are putting the student at risk’: Former teacher speaks out on out-of-scope practices at school
Recent strikes by teachers in Saskatchewan have not only put pressure on the provincial government but have also emboldened educators to speak out about their experiences, shedding light on practices within schools.
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
-
'A messy weekend': Sask. braces for 30 cm of snow in 48 hours
Environment Canada has triggered a storm alert, warning of blizzard conditions and reduced visibility.