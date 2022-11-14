Quebec Liberals try but fail to bring back MNA Marie-Claude Nichols after kicking her out

The Quebec Liberals say their attempts were unsuccessful to welcome back Montreal MNA Marie-Claude Nichols to the party after she was kicked out last month.

Interim leader Marc Tanguay released a statement late Monday night that said the party proposed a deal to bring her back but that "it appears that such an option is not viable and would not promote the cohesion of the Liberal team."

Tanguay said he met with Nichols, the MNA for Vaudreuil, on Sunday, and made a deal to split the role of third vice-president of the national assembly with fellow Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin. Under the deal, Benjamin, the MNA for Viau, would hold the position for the first two years of the new parliamentary session, while Nichols would take over for the two following years.

"I had to explore all options to allow the return of the member for Vaudreuil to the caucus," Tanguay said. "However, the cohesion of the team being a priority, this avenue cannot be the solution. Therefore, I reiterate to Marie-Claude Nichols that the door of the Liberal caucus remains open and that I am ready to discuss with her the parliamentary and spokesperson responsibilities that will allow her return."

As a result, Benjamin will take on the top role for the full four years. The new session starts on Nov. 29.

Former party leader Dominique Anglade kicked Nichols out of the party on Oct. 27 after Nichols and the party sparred over her shadow cabinet position. She is now sitting as an independent.

In the fallout of the Liberal turmoil, Anglade resigned as leader and MNA as she faced scrutiny for her performance in the Oct. 3 election that saw the party only win 21 seats. At dissolution, the Liberals held official opposition status with 27 seats.