Quebec legislature honours 18-year-old world chess champion
Parliamentarians on Thursday morning saluted the "impressive career" of young chess player Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux, who won the World Chess Championship for under-18s in Romania last September.
MNAs in the Quebec legislature celebrated the world title won by the 18-year-old chess player, the first Quebecer and the second Canadian to earn this honour, by awarding him the National Assembly Medal.
This victory allowed him to obtain a first 'grandmaster' standard, the highest title a chess player can obtain. Rodrigue-Lemieux will have to win two more standards, such as victories at the world championships, to officially confirm this rank. If he achieves it, he could become the youngest Quebecer to hold the title.
In the company of the president and general manager of the Quebec Chess Federation (QCF), Eric Jose Guipi Bopala and Richard Bérubé, the young man was applauded by the elected officials in the Salon Bleu, who unanimously adopted a motion tabled by the MNA for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji.
The teen, who won against opponents from 54 countries, was described by Derraji as a "model of perseverance" and "discipline" and "pride for the nation of Quebec."
"With victories over players from Denmark, Romania, Hungary, Greece, Germany and Spain," Derraji asked his peers to recognize "the exceptional contribution of Mr Rodrigue-Lemieux to the sporting influence of chess both in Quebec and internationally."
GOING FURTHER
The Montrealer was introduced to chess through extracurricular activities in elementary school. He took part in his first international chess competition at the age of ten in the United Arab Emirates.
According to Bérubé, the National Assembly recognition is additional motivation for his protégé to go even further.
"He is now the champion in the under-18 category, but after that, things continue," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. The final category is the world championship for adults.
"Shawn's goal is to become a grandmaster," continued the general manager.
The champion, who is among the top five players in the Quebec ranking, will also take part this weekend in the Carnaval de Québec chess tournament, organized by the chess federation.
RENEWED INTEREST
A former professional chess player himself, Derraji said he hopes Rodrigue-Lemieux's success will encourage other young people to try their hand at chess.
"Shawn didn't dream of having this career, but thanks to chess, he obtained a scholarship to study at the university, he is invited on different forums. He makes Quebec shine on the international scene," said the Official Opposition House Leader. "We need such models in Quebec."
A chess tournament might be a little less exciting than the Super Bowl, but the discipline is experiencing a revival, Bérubé said.
"We're up to about 100 million players in the world," he estimated, an increase attributable in part to the popularity of online play and The Queen's Gambit TV series.
"Chess has become extremely popular: you can play against people from all over the world at any time of the day," says Bérubé.
Derraji is also a witness to the growing popularity of chess and is the first MNA to have organized a chess tournament in his constituency.
Rodrigue-Lemieux was a guest last year, and he will be the guest of honour at the next edition of the event, scheduled for May 6.
"I'm expecting a lot of entries," said Derraji.
------
- This story was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Fellowship and The Canadian Press for news. This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 9, 2023
