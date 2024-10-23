MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 56, in critical condition after being hit by car in St-Michel

    A vehicle remains at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian near the corner of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Jarry Street East on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A vehicle remains at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian near the corner of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Jarry Street East on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in the Saint-Michel borough Wednesday evening.

    Montreal police say they received several 911 calls at around 7 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Jarry Street East. 

    When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man unconscious on the ground. They performed resuscitation manoeuvres on him before he was sent to hospital.

    The driver, a 26-year-old man, was not injured. 

    The car was heading south on Saint-Michel near the intersection with Jarry Street and collided with the pedestrian when he was crossing the street, according to police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

    Police closed the southbound lane of Saint-Michel between Jarry Street and Crémazie Boulevard and set up a perimeter as investigators examine the scene.

