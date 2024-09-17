MONTREAL
Montreal

    Northvolt energy supply: Fréchette mentions a deadline

    Christine Fréchette, Minister of Energy and the Economy, takes part in Question Period at the National Assembly on February 17, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot) Christine Fréchette, Minister of Energy and the Economy, takes part in Question Period at the National Assembly on February 17, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
    The Legault government is threatening to withdraw Northvolt's energy allocation after a certain period if the project doesn't move forward.

    On Tuesday, the new Minister of Energy and Economy, Christine Fréchette, mentioned that the allocation of megawatts is not indefinite, and that a review is being conducted to determine how long energy blocks should be offered.

    She was responding to questions from the Liberals, who criticized the CAQ government for granting an energy block to the company while denying electrical supply to other Quebec-based businesses seeking to decarbonize their processes.

    This statement from the minister comes as the multinational is experiencing financial difficulties, raising doubts about the completion of this battery plant in Montérégie.

    However, she added that the company has reassured her that its cost-cutting efforts would not, in her view, affect the realization of the project in Quebec. 

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 17, 2024.  

