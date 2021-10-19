MONTREAL -- After cutting ties with the Batshaw Youth and Family Services Centre over claims of systemic racism in the organization, the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM) wants questions answered.

The NWSM plans to ask the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Commission to launch an inquiry into systemic racism in employment and services at Batshaw.

The Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR) will assist the shelter.

The women's shelter's decision comes after allegations that Batshaw practices are, "discriminatory towards Indigenous children and parents, including practices deemed to constitute racial profiling in youth protection," a news release reads.

Junior health minister Lionel Carmant said at earlier this month that he intends to bring Batshaw back into order after NWSM executive director Nakuset announced she would no longer work with the centre's management because they refused to correct practices she consisters systemically racist.

"There has been dismal Indigenous representation in all job categories at Batshaw, including designated Indigenous positions," the release reads. "Indigenous underrepresentation in employment at Batshaw is seen as the main barrier to management decisions and services that are sensitive to and respectful of Indigenous children and families."

The NWSM noted the Laurent Commission on Youth Protection's highlighting of Indigenous and Black children's over-representation in youth protection as an example of how the system needs investigation.

The NWSM and CRARR will address the media on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.