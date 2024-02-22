MONTREAL
    • Quebec labour minister to hold meeting over Transco bus strike

    Growing impatient with the Transco bus strike that has been going on since last fall affecting 15,000 students in Montreal, Quebec Labor Minister Jean Boulet says he will meet with both sides.

    He is set to meet the company and the union, which is part of the CSN-affiliated Fédération des employé(e)s des services publics, on Friday in an attempt to promote dialogue.

    Thousands of students are affected by the strike, including those who attend schools under the English Montreal School Board, the Lester B. Pearson School Board, the private Collège Sainte-Anne, the Centres de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité (CEESA), as well as French school service centres, including the Centres de services scolaires Marguerite-Bourgeoys and Centres de services scolaires de Montréal.

    The strike was called on Oct. 31 by the union representing some 350 school bus drivers. The dispute concerns wage increases.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2024.   

