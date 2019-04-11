

The Canadian Press





The Bloc Quebecois is sending a message to Ottawa about secularism via billboard.

The party paid for a billboard in Canada’s capitol that says, in English, “Quebec knows what’s right for Quebec. Thank you.”

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said he believes the federal government will challenge Bill 21 in court. The bill is currently under consideration in the National Assembly.

In a press conference on Thursday morning Blanchet said he is in favour of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau getting involved in the debate over the religious symbols bill but is opposed to any financial intervention on behalf of parties opposed to it.

He added that after years of talking about such measures, Quebecers would be “extremely upset” if the federal government intervened in the adoption of a provincial law.

The Bloc leader also signed an open letter, written in English, entitled “A message from Quebec to MPs.”

The letter said that if Quebecers want to move forward on Bill 21, federal MPs should not stop them and that the Canadian government doesn’t have the right to use money from Quebecers taxes to counter the desire of Quebecers.