Quebec judge orders bus driver to stand trial for 2023 daycare crash deaths

A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four, and injuring six others.

After hearing evidence and arguments this week during St-Amand's preliminary hearing, Quebec court Judge François Landry ruled today that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

The 52-year-old former Laval transit driver will also stand trial on seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A publication ban covers the names of the victims and any evidence presented during this week's hearings.

St-Amand's case will return to court on April 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.