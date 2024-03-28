MONTREAL
    • Quebec judge orders bus driver to stand trial for 2023 daycare crash deaths

    A memorial is shown at the site of the daycare centre bus crash in Laval, Que., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) A memorial is shown at the site of the daycare centre bus crash in Laval, Que., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.

    Pierre Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four, and injuring six others.

    After hearing evidence and arguments this week during St-Amand's preliminary hearing, Quebec court Judge François Landry ruled today that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

    The 52-year-old former Laval transit driver will also stand trial on seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

    A publication ban covers the names of the victims and any evidence presented during this week's hearings.

    St-Amand's case will return to court on April 11.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

