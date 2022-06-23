Quebec is 'thwarted' by Canadian multiculturalism, minister says in France speech
Quebec is 'thwarted' by Canadian multiculturalism, minister says in France speech
In a rare speech before France's Academie Française -- the body charged with protecting the French language in its home country -- one of Quebec's top ministers said that Canadian multiculturalism is a thorn in Quebec's side.
People are failing to see that Quebec's controversial recent laws, both language law Bill 96 and even securalism law Bill 21, are themselves about protecting a fragile culture, said Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.
We're in a time when the "diversity of cultures is becoming just as threatened as the diversity of fauna and flora," he said in the Thursday speech -- referring to Quebec's French-speaking culture.
Jolin-Barrette is Quebec's minister of justice and also its minister for the French language, making him deeply involved in both pieces of legislation.
In the lengthy speech, he went over the history of Quebec, from its founding as a French colony to the Quiet Revolution and beyond.
But one thing is a particular problem, he said: ensuring that newcomers to Quebec learn to live in French.
"One of our greatest challenges is to involve immigrants in our national project," he said.
"We are the neighbours of a great power, the United States, and we operate within a federation with an anglophone majority. The continental and global linguistic dynamic favors English in every way."
He heaped criticism on Canadian federal law that protects individual rights, calling this emphasis on the individual "nearly absolute," to the detriment of Quebec's collective rights.
"Although our project is thwarted by Canadian multiculturalism, which finds an equivalent in what you call communitarianism and which combats the claims of Quebec to constitute itself as a distinct nation," Jolin-Barrette continued, "the French language must really become the language of use of all Quebecers."
Despite earlier laws forcing all children of immigrants to attend school in French, he said it hasn't been enough, leading the current government to clamp down on English in post-secondary colleges by stemming their growth with enrollment caps.
"Upon graduating from high school... an alarming proportion of students, especially those whose first language is neither English nor French, rush into the anglophone network to pursue their studies," he said.
He also explicitly linked Bill 21 with the same struggle. Arguably the current government's most controversial bill of their four years in power, it banned certain public servants, including teachers and police, from wearing religious symbols at work.
In practice, it affected female Muslim teachers most heavily, preventing school boards from hiring or promoting any hijab-wearing teachers. Challenges to it are still before the courts and are expected to end up at Canada's Supreme Court.
"Law 96 on the French language does not come alone," said Jolin-Barrette.
"It was adopted after Law 21 on secularism, which I also had the honor of piloting, always with the same idea of strengthening the autonomy and personality of the State of Quebec."
LEGAULT SAYS ALL CULTURES NOT 'ON THE SAME LEVEL'
When asked about Minister Jolin-Barrette's comments in Paris today, Premier François Legault said he is opposed to putting "all cultures on the same level" and stressed the importance of having a "culture of integration" above all else.
"So that's why we oppose multiculturalism. We prefer to concentrate on what we call 'inter-culturalism' where you have one culture, the Quebec culture, where we try to integrate the newcomers, but we want to add to this culture," the premier said.
"I think new people coming to Quebec — they add to our culture. But it's important to have a culture where we integrate, especially to our language."
Legault also argued this is in direct opposition to the Canadian model of multiculturalism.
"I see that Mr. Trudeau is pushing for multiculturalism, so he doesn't want us to have a culture and a language where we integrate newcomers," the premier said.
MEDIA CRITIQUES OF BILL 96 ARE 'LAZY,' JOLIN-BARRETTE SAYS
In his speech, Jolin-Barrette addressed criticism that embracing English and bilingualism is a way of being open to the world, whether you see it as the language of Shakespeare or "Silicon Valley."
But that's a misplaced idea, the minister argued.
"What is presented as an openness to the world too often masks acculturation, which comes with a significant loss of memory and identity," he said.
He said gone are the times when people can request to be served in English or French in Quebec, as in a "self-service business."
And Jolin-Barrette made a special point of attacking English Canadian media's coverage of Bill 96.
"Recently, defamatory articles against Quebec have been published with too much complacency in American and English Canadian newspapers," he said.
"Lazy authors depict our fight from the most denigrating and insulting angle, trying to pass it off as a rearguard fight, a form of authoritarianism."
"Our fight for the French language is just, it is a universal fight, that of a nation which has peacefully resisted the will to power of the strongest."
For a large portion of the speech, Jolin-Barrette spoke of the time before the Quiet Revolution, when, he said, French itself was being lost in Quebec.
"A vulnerable proletariat was born, whose contaminated language quickly switched to Franglais," he said.
"The English-speaking oligarchy, heir to British power, imposed its language and its imagination....in the 1950s, French-Canadians lived in towns where commercial signage was often in English."
At another point, he called French the greatest of the Western languages, with the biggest literary influence.
In those decades, however, "French Canada was one of the very few places in the world where the French language was a sign of social inferiority," he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said Thursday.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Toronto
-
Toronto police ticketing cyclists in High Park a 'waste of resources,' advocate says
A lawyer and advocate says Toronto police are wasting resources by having officers stake out intersections at High Park to catch speeding cyclists.
-
Homemade explosive device detonated at mall north of Toronto, police say
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated at a mall north of Toronto on Wednesday.
-
This is how much more your road trip will cost with current gas prices
It’s summertime in Ontario, which means people are eager to get outside and explore after two years of rolling COVID-19 public health measures.
Atlantic
-
Mass Casualty Commission documents show RCMP reluctance to talk to media about emergency alert
Much was made over the failure to issue an emergency alert during the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years ago. Now, Mass Casualty Commission documents show how frustrated RCMP leadership was over constant questioning about the decision.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
Sackville, N.B. residents voice concern over ER closures
Sackville, N.B., residents share their concern over ER closures at their local hospital.
London
-
London fire crews tackle house fire on Blackfriars Street
The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire in central London, Ont. late Thursday afternoon.
-
Man charged after Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
A man is facing multiple charges after Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt in order to stop a stolen van following a coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
-
Weapons investigation on Highbury Avenue: London police
Emergency crews responded to Highbury Avenue in regards to a weapons investigation early Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Solemn day as Elliot Lake marks 10 years since the Algo Mall tragedy
A solemn service was held on the shores of Horne Lake on Thursday morning as a small contingent of Elliot Lake residents marked 10 years since a tragedy that shocked people across Canada.
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
Calgary
-
He was set to start flight school in Ukraine when it was invaded. Now his aviation dream has brought him to Calgary
On the day before Russia invaded his home country, Vladyslav Vitske was up in the air.
-
Refugees in Calgary calling for urgent aid in wake of deadly Afghanistan Earthquake
Calgarians with family members and friends living in Afghanistan are sending messages of hope and love to those back home after a deadly earthquake in the eastern part of the country killed at least 1,000 people.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Region of Waterloo reduces speed limits in school zones on regional roads
Prepare to slow down to 40 km/h in most school zones on regional roads starting this fall.
Vancouver
-
Band demands answers after Indigenous girl found dead in Vancouver
Leaders from a small Saskatchewan First Nation want answers after a teenage member who'd been missing for nearly a year was found dead in an apartment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
Police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm, B.C. officials say
A police officer from British Columbia's Lower Mainland has been charged in connection with an arrest back in 2020.
-
Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood ranked the best in Canada for a night out
The Granville Strip is typically what comes to mind for most when it comes to Vancouver's nightlife scene.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Late-afternoon storms hitting Edmonton
A large area of rain and non-severe thunderstorms is VERY slowly making it’s way SW across Edmonton. The storms are packing heavy downpours, frequent lightning and pockets of small hail.
-
Pope's Edmonton-area trip includes Maskwacis residential school visit, Commonwealth Stadium mass
The Holy See has shut down any doubt or speculation mobility issues will prevent Pope Francis from visiting Canada in the spirit of reconciliation next month.
-
EPS looking to track down potential witnesses in Chinatown homicides
Police in Edmonton issued a public plea for help Thursday afternoon as they investigate the deaths of Ban Phuc Hoang and Hung Trang.
Windsor
-
'I need someone to talk to': Inmate begs jail staff for call to her mother, but call is never placed
The jury in the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair, 30, continues in Windsor.
-
'Concerning' results: 21 vehicles taken out of service in Windsor commercial vehicle blitz
Police are calling a recent commercial vehicle blitz “concerning” after handing out dozens of charges during a joint initiative in Windsor.
-
Essex OPP identify and charge 'suspicious person'
A suspicious person of interest has been identified and charged by Essex Ontario Provincial Police in relation to an ongoing investigation in the county.
Regina
-
Sask. shifting to monthly COVID-19 reporting
Saskatchewan is shifting to monthly COVID-19 reporting this summer, the provincial government announced Thursday.
-
City report proposes $76M for Arcola Avenue improvements, Prince of Wales Dr. extension
The Arcola Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the City of Regina, laid out a sweeping list of proposed improvements to southeast Regina’s roadways during Wednesday's session of executive committee.
-
COVID-19 Sask.: 12 deaths reported in Sask., 157 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of June 12-18, down five from the previous update.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Diane Deans not running for mayor of Ottawa
Diane Deans will not be putting her name on the ballot in this fall's municipal election, and will be retiring after 28 years at Ottawa City Hall.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 Sask.: 12 deaths reported in Sask., 157 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of June 12-18, down five from the previous update.
-
Saskatoon's downtown temporary shelter could soon have a patio for its clients
The City of Saskatoon-led Safety/Maintenance Committee and the Saskatoon Tribal Council are in talks to create a dedicated outdoor space at the STC Wellness Centre.
-
Sask. shifting to monthly COVID-19 reporting
Saskatchewan is shifting to monthly COVID-19 reporting this summer, the provincial government announced Thursday.