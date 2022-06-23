Quebec's French-language minister to address l'Academie francaise in Paris
Quebec's French-language minister to address l'Academie francaise in Paris
Quebec's Minister of the French Language, Simon Jolin-Barrette, has been invited to be a guest speaker at the Académie française in Paris Thursday to speak about the French language and its legal status in Quebec.
Jolin-Barrette is expected to speak under the famous dome at the Quai de Conti before an audience of academics and 150 guests wanting to learn about the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ)'s amendment of the Charter of the French Language, first adopted in 1977.
Jolin-Barrette is slated to share his political and nationalist approach to the law, explaining how Quebec intends to protect the French language and ensure its influence and sustainability by intervening on various levels to slow its decline, particularly in Montreal.
It is exceptional that an elected official who is neither head of government nor head of state be invited to address the members of the assembly that brings together the elite of French-language literature.
The Académie française was founded in 1634 and currently has 40 members, including Haitian-born Quebec writer Dany Laferrière.
Jolin-Barrette describes the invitation as historic and sees it as a unique opportunity to strengthen ties around the shared goal of protecting and promoting the French language.
During his brief visit to France, Jolin-Barrette, who is also minister of justice, says he also plans to meet with several dignitaries.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2022.
