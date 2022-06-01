Quebec is no Louisiana, experts say, as premier accused of stoking immigration fears
Premier Francois Legault's assertion that Quebec risks turning into Louisiana if the province doesn't have more control over immigration is based more in pre-election posturing than reality, opposition politicians and experts said this week.
Legault has faced accusations of stoking fears about newcomers after he told delegates at his party's convention on the weekend that the survival of the Quebec nation depended on the federal government granting Quebec more power over who can immigrate to the province.
The premier even warned that Quebec could become like the state of Louisiana -- formerly under the control of France -- where only a fraction of the population still speaks French.
His comments drew criticism from opposition parties, who accused him of inventing a crisis and suggesting immigrants are a threat.
Legault doubled down on Wednesday, saying the comparison with Louisiana was intended to spark debate. He said statistics suggest fewer people are speaking French at home and at work in Quebec, which he said is proof of its precariousness.
"From the moment there is a decline, we can make a projection," he said. "Will it take 25 years, 50 years, 60 years? But from the moment there is a decline, everyone who wants the next generations to speak French should be concerned."
Two experts on Louisiana history who spoke to The Canadian Press said the situation of French in Quebec can't really be compared to the U.S. state, which had a smaller base of native speakers and where French was banned as a language of instruction.
Louis-Georges Harvey, a professor emeritus of history at Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Que., said it's a "huge stretch" to compare a province where more than 90 per cent of people speak French to a state where only about two per cent do.
"French, to my knowledge, has no official status in Louisiana at all. It's not taught in the majority of schools," he said in a phone interview. "It's more of a heritage thing than anything else."
He said that by the time Louisiana was absorbed into the United States in the early 19th century, the state no longer had a critical mass of speakers to maintain the language, especially in the absence of government support.
Harvey said he does feel like French is losing ground in Montreal, and he understands the Quebec government's desire to renegotiate to select more immigrants. But invoking Louisiana is a big shortcut, he said, and "more of an electoral issue than anything else." The province is set to go to the polls in October.
Clint Bruce, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Acadian and Transnational Studies at Universite Sainte-Anne in Nova Scotia, says there's nothing wrong with Quebec looking at what's happened in other places if it's done with nuance, as opposed to "tapping into a sort of populist fear."
In the case of Louisiana, he said it's clear the number of people who speak French has been in a free fall. From an estimated 500,000 to one million French-speakers 50 years ago, there are now between 100,000 and 200,000.
But he said that happened after years of French being suppressed and deemed a foreign language -- the opposite of what Quebec is doing.
Legault's comments, he added, discount that Louisiana has made recent efforts to revive its French heritage through membership in French-speaking international organizations, school language programs, and art and culture.
"Is it particularly helpful to denigrate other societies and then to tap into fears of other cultures?" he asked. "I don't think that helps."
Both Bruce and Harvey point out that Legault's line of thinking is nothing new: examples of Quebec public figures invoking Louisiana as a symbol of French-language decline date back to the 1830s, they say.
The political opposition in Quebec blasted Legault on Tuesday for his comments. Quebec solidaire spokesperson Manon Masse accused the premier of using immigrants to distract people from his government's failures on issues such as housing and climate change, while Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said he lacked empathy toward immigrants who want to reunite with their parents.
Ruba Ghazal, Quebec solidaire's language critic, said the province is enriched by the tens of thousands of newcomers who arrive each year, noting that her own family was the product of immigration more than 30 years ago.
"I have news for Francois Legault: my family and I are not a threat to the survival of Quebec."
Legault said that while Quebec has the right to select about half of the 50,000 immigrants who settle in the province each year, the rest are chosen by the federal government. He said federally selected immigrants -- refugees and people in the family reunification stream -- are much less likely to speak French when they arrive than those chosen by Quebec, who are mainly economic immigrants.
He said Wednesday that while Quebec isn't asking for control over refugees, Ottawa should transfer to Quebec the power to select immigrants in the family reunification stream. He said even a few thousand immigrants each year who don't speak French makes a difference.
"Seven thousand per year, over 10 years, it's 70,000," he said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to shut the door on transferring further power to Quebec. "It's certain a country has to have its say on its immigration," he said in Ottawa on Tuesday, adding that jurisdiction is shared with Quebec to allow the province to prioritize francophone immigration.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks out about unsanitary conditions in jail
A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane says he was subjected to unsafe and unsanitary conditions while spending nine days in jail.
Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its North Korea patrol aircraft
Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.
It's election day in Ontario. This is everything you need to know
Here is what you need to know on election day in Ontario -- from who is promising what, to where to vote and what time polls close.
Military salute kicks off festivities for Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
Huge crowds in central London gathered on Thursday to honour Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, with a massive military salute kicking off festivities.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 ICU admissions drop to 119, lowest level since August
The number of patients in an Ontario intensive care unit has dropped to 119 -- the lowest level recorded since last summer.
-
It's election day in Ontario. This is everything you need to know
Here is what you need to know on election day in Ontario -- from who is promising what, to where to vote and what time polls close.
-
How to vote in the Ontario election
The 2022 Ontario election is today. Here's everything you need to know to successfully cast your ballot:
Atlantic
-
More than 300 Ukrainian refugees set to land in Halifax Thursday
More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country are set to arrive in Halifax Thursday afternoon.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer seeks change to allow all questioning at shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a roundtable to a handful of attendees. Many family members, and their lawyers, are continuing their boycott of proceedings.
-
N.S. mass shooting probe hears of higher police education standards in other systems
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting heard Wednesday how police education in Finland far exceeds RCMP levels -- as experts call for major reforms to RCMP training.
London
-
Second arrest made in targeted death of Sarnia, Ont. man
A second arrest has been made in the death of Andrew Chute, according to police.
-
Second person charged following theft of Pride flags
Oxford County OPP have charged a second person after reports of theft and mischief on Stover Street in Norwich Township.
-
OPP set up tip line for missing Petrolia woman
OPP in Labmton County have set up a tip line for a woman they say hasn't been seen since 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury to host three day Playing for Change in August
The arts, music, and golf will all come together for three days August 8-9 and 10 in Greater Sudbury in support of the Human League Association, and the Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation.
-
Sault residential gas leak quickly resolved
Sault Ste. Marie fire crews responded to a call of a natural gas leak in the 100 block of Albert Street East Wednesday.
-
Drinking water advisory issued in Greater Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts issued a drinking water advisory for the area north of 514 Skead Road to 284 Old Skead Road, including streets coming off Old Skead Road in a release Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Attempted abduction reported in Cardston, Alta.
RCMP released information Thursday on a another reported abduction attempt in southern Alberta, after a 25-year-old woman reported a man tried to force her into his vehicle in Cardston.
-
4 people registered in the race to replace Jason Kenney
Elections Alberta now has the paperwork of four people seeking to become the next leader of the United Conservative Party and premier of Alberta.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Kitchener
-
Have COVID symptoms or lost your voter card? How to cast your ballot in today’s provincial election
What voters need to know as they head the polls on election day.
-
Dash cam captures footage of tire striking vehicle on Conestoga Parkway
At least one vehicle was seriously damaged after being struck by a loose tire on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
KW Titans fall to London in NBL Canada Finals
The KW Titans’ season came to an end on Wednesday after a three-game sweep to the London Lightning in the 2022 National Basketball League of Canada Finals.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested after assault with a weapon in Burnaby: RCMP
One person is in custody after an assault in Burnaby’s Westridge neighbourhood.
-
'Significant change': B.C. trails that usually see most SAR calls had no deployments over May long weekend
Search and rescue teams in B.C. say they saw a major shift over the May long weekend as the trails that typically see the most callouts required zero deployments this year.
-
Okanagan cat survives backyard coyote mauling
A cat in B.C.'s Okanagan has survived a coyote attack but suffered serious injuries to his face and jaw.
Edmonton
-
'Mike lost his leg': Anger, sadness after injured motorcyclist left in ditch near Edmonton
A group of strangers brought together by a horrific crash on the outskirts of Edmonton is struggling to feel great about the state of humanity after a hit-and-run left a motorcyclist alone and severely injured in a ditch.
-
Remembering Maurice and Jacob: Family members reflect after guilty verdicts
Loved ones of Maurice Cardinal and Jacob Sansom want them remembered for who they were – playful and supportive family men – and not how they died.
-
12-year-old boy missing since leaving school on Wednesday
A 12-year-old boy left school in west Edmonton on Wednesday but did not return home.
Windsor
-
'Staggering number': 13,000 Windsor-Essex secondary students face suspension over immunization records
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 13,000 secondary students face suspension in September if their vaccination records are not up to date.
-
Election Day: here's who's running in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
It's Election Day. Here’s a look at the candidates in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Crisis negotiator helps end LaSalle standoff: police
LaSalle police are crediting their crisis negotiator and excellent teamwork to help end a standoff on Bouffard Road.
Regina
-
Mayor addresses showcasing Regina for FCM at upcoming conference and trade show
Hosting a conference and trade show for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is a great chance to showcase Regina and all it has and can have to offer, Mayor Sandra Masters said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.
-
Former PM Brian Mulroney addresses U of R Project Resilience fundraiser
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney spoke at a fundraising event in support of Project Resilience at the University of Regina (U of R) on Wednesday evening.
-
'He’s gone because of you': Samwel Uko's family speaks out as tensions flare during inquest
For the first time since he died two years ago, Uko’s parents addressed media on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of the inquest into his death.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN
POLLS OPEN | Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election
Polling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
-
Police watchdog investigating overnight incident on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate following an incident on Highway 417 overnight.
-
Pockets of outages remain after May 21 storm
Hydro Ottawa reported Wednesday evening that power has been "successfully restored" to 179,700 of the 180,000 customers that were knocked off the grid by a derecho storm on May 21.
Saskatoon
-
4 charged in connection to missing Saskatoon woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man with homicide in the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Saskatoon gun stores' sales surge after new legislation introduced
Matthew Zarr bought a handgun at North Pro Sports in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.