Quebec is looking for new ideas, technologies to improve home care

Quebec is looking for new ideas and technologies to improve home care services. A call for interest was published Friday to solicit the collaboration of companies or organizations.

According to the notice published on the government's electronic tendering system, the Health and Social Services Ministry (MSSS) said it wants to "inform the market of priority needs" in addition to seeking "what solutions are available."

Interested parties have until April 14 to submit their proposal.

The process was launched by the MSSS's innovation office "as part of its mandate to accelerate the adoption of innovations in the network," the ministry said in an email to The Canadian Press. The home support branch is also involved in the initiative.

According to data from the MSSS, over 330,000 people receive home care in Quebec. As of Dec. 31, more than 18,900 people were waiting for a first visit.

They say they are looking for innovative technologies that are already available or about to be commercialized.

Among the needs expressed by the MSSS, there's mention of developing users' autonomy and reducing staff workload to maximize time spent on care.

In addition, Quebec said these innovations must "support functional and decision-making autonomy" as well as "prevent the deterioration of the physical and mental health" of users.

The goal is to improve home support and ultimately prevent people from resorting to emergency rooms, hospitals and long-term care centres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2023.