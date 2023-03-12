Quebec is looking for new ideas, technologies to improve home care

Home care

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars

Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon