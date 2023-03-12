Quebec is looking for new ideas, technologies to improve home care
Quebec is looking for new ideas and technologies to improve home care services. A call for interest was published Friday to solicit the collaboration of companies or organizations.
According to the notice published on the government's electronic tendering system, the Health and Social Services Ministry (MSSS) said it wants to "inform the market of priority needs" in addition to seeking "what solutions are available."
Interested parties have until April 14 to submit their proposal.
The process was launched by the MSSS's innovation office "as part of its mandate to accelerate the adoption of innovations in the network," the ministry said in an email to The Canadian Press. The home support branch is also involved in the initiative.
According to data from the MSSS, over 330,000 people receive home care in Quebec. As of Dec. 31, more than 18,900 people were waiting for a first visit.
They say they are looking for innovative technologies that are already available or about to be commercialized.
Among the needs expressed by the MSSS, there's mention of developing users' autonomy and reducing staff workload to maximize time spent on care.
In addition, Quebec said these innovations must "support functional and decision-making autonomy" as well as "prevent the deterioration of the physical and mental health" of users.
The goal is to improve home support and ultimately prevent people from resorting to emergency rooms, hospitals and long-term care centres.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Hischier leads Devils to 3-1 win over Canadiens
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards tonight
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Americans' fun road trip to Mexico became days of horror
It was supposed to be a fun road trip to Mexico, a post-pandemic adventure for a group of childhood friends, but once they got to Mexico, the trip took a terrible turn. Two members of the group would never make it home.
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
Toronto
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
Atlantic
-
Drag Queen book reading sparks duelling protests in Moncton
Two protests took place outside the Moncton Main Library on Saturday in response to a Drag Queen book reading event.
-
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-
Abortion, imaging fees part of $1.3 million health transfer deductions for N.B., N.S.
Ottawa says it will deduct more than $1.27 million each from health-care transfers to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to compensate for fees paid by patients in those provinces for medically necessary services.
London
-
Suspect in northeast London, Ont. standoff in custody, two officers injured
UPDATED I A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
OPP investigating after two homes shot at with firearm
Oxford County OPP are investigating and are appealing to the public for help after two homes were repeatedly shot at over the past week.
Northern Ontario
-
‘Ceremonial and Sacred’ headdress stolen ahead of Little Native Hockey League tournament
The Chief of the Nipissing First Nation’s truck was stolen early Saturday morning in Mississauga and with it a “ceremonial and sacred” headdress.
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Calgary
-
Calgary welding workshop introduces young women to skilled trades
With sparks flying and the sound of a hammer echoing throughout the large space, a group of more than a dozen young women were trying their hand at welding.
-
'It’s a war zone': Drop-In Centre clients complain of human rights violations amid calls for facility improvements
Calls are growing louder for facility improvements to the Calgary Drop-in Centre as clients who held their silence for months now speak out in the hopes of more humane livable conditions.
-
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
Kitchener
-
-
'We're just so fortunate that he's still with us': Parents of LRT crash victim speak out
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after a collision with an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school.
-
One person dead after crash in Woolwich Township
Waterloo regional police said a 22-year-old woman has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Duelling protests in Vancouver on 3-year pandemic anniversary
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.
-
Woman forced to flee Afghanistan reunited with her dog nearly 2 years later
A woman who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 was reunited with her dog near the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Surrey, B.C., Saturday.
-
Some businesses follow in City of Vancouver's footsteps, nixing living wage policy
After the City of Vancouver's decision to end its living wage policy, some businesses are following suit, according to an advocacy group.
Edmonton
-
Moving forward: Edmonton doctor recalls highs and lows of working during COVID-19
A local doctor who worked in a COVID-19 ICU unit says she and her colleagues are just starting to process how Saturday marks three years since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
-
Notley accepts Edmonton-Strathcona nomination, rallies NDP volunteers ahead of election
After recently celebrating her 15th anniversary of serving in the Alberta Legislature, Rachel Notley accepted the NDP nomination to run again in Edmonton-Strathcona.
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.
Windsor
-
Man wanted on outstanding warrants later arrested for fentanyl possession: Chatham-Kent police
A man wanted on multiple outstanding charges is now facing a drug charge after police found him allegedly in possession of fentanyl early Saturday morning, police in Chatham-Kent said.
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
-
Toto to hit the stage at Caesars Windsor Saturday night
They may have blessed the rains down in Africa in 1982, but on Saturday night rock band Toto will bless the stage at Caesars Windsor for the first time in five years.
Regina
-
Snow routes declared in Regina following storm
Following a late season blast of winter, the City of Regina has declared snow routes to be in effect starting at 6 a.m. on March 12.
-
Fire in Heritage neighbourhood under investigation: Regina fire
Fire crews in Regina responded to a fire at a two-storey home in the Heritage Neighbourhood.
-
Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.
Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel and event plans across the southern half of Saskatchewan on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario roofing company warns of door-to-door scam using its name
The owner of an eastern Ontario roofing company says he received three calls in one day about a door-to-door scam using its name.
-
Things to do around Ottawa during the March Break
It's March Break for thousands of students and teachers in the Ottawa area. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in the Ottawa area this week during March Break.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
Environment Canada is calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday, with more snow possible on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.
-
10-year-old boy missing in Saskatoon, police ask for public’s help
Saskatoon Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old.
-
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.