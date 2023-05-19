Quebec investing nearly $9 billion more for green economy plan
With the $9 billion announced Friday for the green economy plan, the Quebec government believes it will be able to achieve at least 60 per cent of the greenhouse gas reduction target it has set for 2030.
This means that Quebec believes that it has seven years to implement further measures to achieve a 37.5 per cent drop below 1990 levels.
As announced in the last budget, new investments will total more than $9 billion over five years, an increase of $1.4 billion (18 per cent) over the previous plan.
The Legault government plans to spend the following amounts:
- $7.6 billion to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
- $860.6 million to strengthening the capacity to adapt to the impacts of climate change
- $534.2 million for "support for the climate transition and other measures"
REDUCING GHGS FROM BUILDINGS
The government plans to invest more than $1 billion to support the decarbonization of buildings, which are responsible for nearly 10 per cent of GHG emissions.
Of the billion dollars, an investment of $215 million is planned for the recovery of thermal waste. Many industrial facilities produce large amounts of heat waste. This heat is neither recovered nor valorized, and the funding is aimed at setting up projects that will allow the capture of thermal waste in order to distribute it so that the energy released can be used to heat various large buildings.
The Enfant Jesus Hospital, which uses heat from the Quebec City incinerator, is an example of the use of heat waste. A sum of $74 million has also been earmarked to support the use of bioenergy.
DECARBONIZING BUILDINGS
The government plans to introduce a reporting and rating system to assess the energy performance of large buildings, with 30 or more doors.
Financial assistance programs will be available for owners who need to carry out work to bring their building up to the energy standards, which will be phased in.
New standards are also planned for new construction.
The Legault government also plans to invest $280.3 million in renewable energy projects for remote communities that are not connected to the Hydro-Québec grid.
Wind farms are planned for some northern communities that still rely heavily on diesel power.
REDUCTION PLANS FOR CEMENT PLANTS
In Quebec, 15 per cent of GHGs come from four cement plants. These cement plants will be required to submit GHG reduction plans when they renew their ministerial authorization to operate their industrial facilities.
However, GHG reduction targets will not be mandatory.
ELECTRIFICATION
The Legault government wants to have the "most electrified fleet in North America by 2030."
To achieve this, it plans to unveil a $514 million charging strategy in the near future.
The eco-trucking program should also receive an increase in funding of $82.5 million.
Funding for the electrification of intercity and private buses will increase by $13.5 million.
PROMOTING SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
The government will inject an additional $68 million into the Programme d'aide financière au développement des transports actifs dans les périmètres urbains, bringing the total budget to $140 million over five years. This program funds bike-sharing systems and pedestrian and bicycle networks.
The updated EPI also provides municipalities with almost $240 million more to help them implement a climate plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2023.
