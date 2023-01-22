Quebec international relations minister returns from 4th trip in 3 months

Quebec is solidifying its ties with its American, European and African partners, while reviewing its strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, citing potential changes in China.

Minister of International Relations Martine Biron just concluded a mission to Belgium, and will later fly to Senegal and the Ivory Coast, on her fourth mission in three months, after New York, Djerba and Brussels.

"The pandemic is pretty much behind us, business is picking up and it's the right time for Quebec to (...) resume its diplomatic relations," she said.

The relationship with China, which has cooled, is however the subject of "reflection", she added, mentioning for the first time a scenario that would see Quebec close offices in China.

Quebec has four offices in China: in Beijing, Shanghai, Quingdao and Shenzhen. China is Quebec's second-largest export market, behind the United States.

Last November, Premier François Legault dismissed the idea of following in the footsteps of his predecessors and going to the Middle Kingdom himself.

"It is not planned for the moment," he said.

"It's a decision that has to be taken with a clear head," said Biron. "When you close an office, it's difficult to reopen it, because it taints our diplomatic relations.

"Let's keep in mind that we have been in China for 40 years. We still have to be careful. There are Quebecers living in China. So we must not rush things. There are several scenarios that we are studying and the reflection is not complete. For the moment, we are not leaving China. We are reviewing our approach in the Indo-Pacific region."

The region of the globe includes 40 countries, including China, India, Japan, Cambodia and Thailand.

Justin Trudeau's federal government began a "decoupling" with China last fall, calling it a "disruptive power," aiming to move away from trade dependence on Beijing.

THE GROWING AFRICA MARKET

Quebec is sniffing out a good deal in Africa, a continent "destined to explode demographically", said Biron, who sees it as "a market to be developed."

For example, between 2017 and 2021, trade between Quebec and Senegal grew by 369 per cent, according to data from her department. In 2021, they amounted to $152 million.

More broadly, the countries of the Francophonie represent a market of 1.2 billion people; at the last Francophonie Summit, the Legault government invited them to show "solidarity" in business.

"We feel that there is a buzz on the ground for business and diplomatic relations to resume," said Biron. "Quebec must be part of this international effervescence and increase its exchanges."

To do this, she intends to "consolidate what we have in Africa" and put "a lot of energy" into Europe and the United States, where it is important to "look after our relations".