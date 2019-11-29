QUEBEC CITY -- The Quebec government says it will prioritize ways to improve the province’s economy when it comes to dealings with foreign countries.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of the 60-page document Thursday, outlining Quebec’s international business plan.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government says it is moving away from an era of 'political influence' diplomacy in favour of economic diplomacy.

The document outlining the government’s vision, titled “Quebec: Proud and in business around the world,” will be released Friday in Montreal by Quebec's minister of international relations, Nadine Girault.

The province's international plan will focus on attracting foreign investments, increasing exports, recruiting labour and talent, and promoting innovation in a “sustainable way,” according to the document.