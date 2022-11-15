Quebec hospitalizations stable, 12 more deaths due to COVID-19

Quebec is reporting that 12 more people have died due to COVID-19 bringing the total to 17,190 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

All of the most recent deaths occurred between two and seven days ago.

Only two people have been discharged from hospitals since the previous day, bringing the number of hospitalizations down to 1,684, with 566 admitted because of complications of the virus.

There are 33 in intensive care including 19 due to COVID-19, which is a decrease of 5 compared to the previous 24-hour period.

NEW CASES

The most recent data shows 793 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 1,239,532, since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition 3,287 health care workers are absent for COVID-related reasons which can include preventive withdrawal from work, isolation or waiting for test results.

The province is monitoring 360 outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 12,365 were administered in the province for a cumulative total of 22,115,780 doses received by Quebecers.

As of the latest figures, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus an infection.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 27 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.