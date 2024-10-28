West Island food bank forced to refuse clients as demand in Quebec soars

For the first time ever, West Island Mission will not be serving new families this holiday season.

The non-profit is only going to be able to help those who are already clients.

“It doesn't feel good where we're having to say no. We don't like to have to say no,” said executive director Suzanne Scarrow.

The organization said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, it is having trouble keeping up with the demand.

Staff went from helping 250 families to 400.

“The West Island hasn't seen poverty the way we're seeing it right now,” said Scarrow.

Poverty is a growing problem across the province. In 2024, food banks in Quebec responded to nearly three million requests for food aid per month.

Last year, the number was around 2.6 million.

“Food insecurity has nothing to do with food,” said Scarrow. “Affordable housing, loss of jobs, employment; all of those are major issues within our governments.”

This past year, Moisson Montreal responded to nearly one million requests for food assistance every month, which is a new record.

The organization said that it will be awarding 40 grants of up to $40,000 to help community agencies install kitchens, buy cars to distribute food and purchase refrigeration equipment.

“The agencies will be able to apply in late January and disburse it before the end of the spring,” said Maggie Borowiec, the director of philanthropy.

The West Island Mission is building a centralized kitchen in order to better serve those in need, and Scarrow said the initiative is most welcome.

“We will take every advantage we can with regards to grants available because we have to,” said Scarrow.

In the meantime, as the demand for food is increasing, Scarrow is preparing for what is to come.

“It was concerning a few years ago," she said. "We're now in an emergency state."