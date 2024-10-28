Quebec has been leading the way for electric vehicles. Will the demand continue?

Consumers have never had more choice when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs) but after years of steady growth, the industry is at a crossroads, according to automotive journalist Matt St-Pierre.

"What's being noticed is that there's a slowdown in the momentum for the electric vehicle," St-Pierre said, leading to some market turbulence, including in Quebec which has gone all in on electric transportation.

Representatives of the industry held a news conference Monday to counter what they described as bad press.

Electric Mobility Canada President and CEO Daniel Breton said the prognosis is actually good and Quebec will meet its 2026 goal of 32.5 per cent of electric vehicle sales two years early.

"So, it's not nearly as bad as people are saying," he said.

The Montreal-based economic development agency, Propulsion Quebec, said factors such as the economy, international competition, and political uncertainty south of the border have created some volatility.

"The market is there, the demand is there. We just need to be patient," said CEO Michelle LLambías Meunier.

She says investments in battery technology will go a long way in reducing the price of EVs and opening up the markets.

"From businesses that are in mining to recycling, components of the batteries, it does give this impression that we we didn't we didn't choose carefully the sector we were investing in," LLambías Meunier said.

"What we're seeing is that those fluctuations are just normal. They were expected."

Automotive journalist Matt St-Pierre. (CTV News)

Quebec is still leading the charge when it comes to electric vehicle demand, but industry experts say the real test will be in 2027, when subsidies are phased out entirely.

"I expect that before the end of the year, as many people who are thinking about getting a new EV will [get one], which will show great numbers for automakers and will make the province of Quebec look like the greenest territory, if you will, in North America," St-Pierre said.

He said that leasing is the best option or opting for a hybrid, adding that EVs will eventually overtake gas-powered vehicles — it just may take a little longer to get there.