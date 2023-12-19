Quebec health minister to provide update on 'out of control' ER situation

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is slated to provide an update Tuesday on the situation in the province's emergency departments.

As of the morning, occupancy rates are exceeding 125 per cent in numerous hospitals, according to Index Santé.

The situation appears to be more critical in regions like Lanaudière and the Laurentians, where some establishments have occupancy rates of over 200 per cent.

"With the festive season approaching, pressure on our emergency departments is high," Dubé wrote on X on Monday evening to announce the press conference.

Last weekend, the Regroupement des chefs d'urgence du Québec called on the minister to address the crisis, which "has deteriorated dramatically" and is now "out of control."

À l’approche des Fêtes, la pression est forte sur nos urgences. Je ferai le point demain sur l’importance des bonnes pratiques en compagnie du Dr Boileau, directeur national de la Santé publique, et du Dr Boucher, urgentologue à l'@ICMtl. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) December 18, 2023

In a letter, the group decried the government's "inactivity" while "the crisis is only getting worse."

Dubé is also expected to give an update on the province's vaccine campaign at Tuesday's press conference.

He will be accompanied by National Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau and Dr. Gilbert Boucher, president of the Association des spécialistes en médecine d'urgence du Québec and emergency physician at the Montreal Heart Institute.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 19, 2023.