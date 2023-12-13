MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Don't forget to get vaccinated against the flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Quebec pharmacists

    Pharmacist Kim Nguyen prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Pharmacist Kim Nguyen prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

    Quebec pharmacists are reminding people eligible for vaccination to consider doing so amid a rise in cases of respiratory viruses and overflowing hospital emergency rooms.

    The Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP) is inviting Quebecers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

    Benoit Morin, the association's president, points out that since the start of the fall vaccination campaign, more than one million doses of influenza and COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in pharmacies.

    Nevertheless, he laments the fact that, according to recent figures from the Quebec Health Ministry, around 50 per cent of people aged 70 and over have still not made an appointment or received their vaccines.

    Morin points out that the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are free for everyone, and patients can make appointments via the Clic-Santé portal or on their pharmacy's website.

    The association adds that other vaccines are available in pharmacies, such as the pneumococcal vaccine, open to people aged 65 and over, and the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, available to people aged 60 and over but is not covered by Medicare.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 13, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA 'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News