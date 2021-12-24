Health care workers in Quebec must wear N-95 masks in order to protect themselves while battling against the surge of COVID-19 cases in the province, states the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

Last February, the organization says it started demanding that workers wear higher-quality protective gear when working in hot zones.

That request was extended to warm zones in March.

"The CNESST is sensitive to the reality of health care workers who currently do not have to wear N-95 masks because they do not work in warm or hot zones, but do provide care in high-risk situations," it states.

The organization says it met with its partners Thursday to discuss the most effective ways to protect health care workers amid record-breaking infection rates due to the Omicron variant.

One of the measures it wants to see put in place is the wearing of N-95 masks for those in "risky" situations, even if they are considered to be working in cold zones.

Thursday, Quebec recorded 9,397 new COVID-19 cases, with numbers expected to rise over the holiday period as families gather together.

The province has already implemented several restrictions, such as lowering gathering limits to six people, or two households, as of Boxing Day.

Several establishments, such as bars, casinos and gyms, have already been ordered to close with additional restrictions being imposed on other businesses.