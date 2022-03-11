Quebec has no plans to hold ceremony to commemorate those who died of COVID-19
Two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec Premier François Legault says he believes, "We did what was necessary to save as many lives as possible."
This is what he wrote in an open letter published by various media on Friday, a national commemoration day for those who died of COVID-19.
Unlike last year, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government is not planning to hold a ceremony to honour the 14,141 Quebecers who died from the disease.
At most, the government announced that it would fly the Quebec flag at half-mast in the National Assembly and everywhere else it has offices.
Legault says he wishes for a sober day, "out of respect for the families and loved ones of the victims."
He has no plans to make any public appearances.
In his open letter to the media, Legault writes he will remember the first few weeks of the pandemic and the daily press briefings for the rest of his life.
"I never thought I would have to stand in front of the cameras every day to announce restrictions and tell people what to do," he said. "I would say it was unnatural for someone like me but we did what we had to do to save as many lives as possible."
Legault adds he is proud that "we showed solidarity with our people, especially towards our seniors."
Quebec has the highest death count in Canada, accounting for 38 per cent of victims though it is home to one-quarter of the country's population.
After the first "devastating" wave of COVID-19 in the province, Legault claims in his letter that things improved thanks to the actions of his government.
"We were able to quickly strengthen our health care system by training more staff," he said. "We have managed to keep our schools open to minimize the impact on our children."
He continues, "We've been able to have one of the most effective vaccination campaigns on the planet and as of tomorrow, we will have removed almost all restrictions."
"We have managed to save thousands of lives together, but we have also lost too many mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers. We lost brothers, sisters, friends,'' the premier writes.
Legault points out that Quebec must honour the victims and every March 11, "the Quebec people will remember."
However, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) argues it seems the CAQ wants to move away from the subject of COVID-19.
In a statement, the party says it doesn't understand the government's decision to not hold a ceremony for the dead, pointing out that 4,000 deaths have been added to the death toll in the last year.
These people "deserve to be remembered too," the PLQ argues. "The Coalition Avenir Québec has chosen for several months to distance itself from the subject of COVID-19. For François Legault, 4,000 deaths do not deserve a few minutes on his agenda. What an affront."
The Liberals reiterated on Friday their demand for a public inquiry to "clearly determine what were the right and wrong decisions made during the pandemic."
This would help provide answers to bereaved families, the party states, promising to launch such an inquiry "as soon as it is elected."
In recent days, Québec Solidaire and the Parti Québécois have also stressed the importance of holding a public inquiry, as well as an official ceremony on March 11 to remember the victims of COVID-19.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm coming to Quebec as clocks spring forward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
Russia's richest businessman tells Putin: Don't take us back to 1917
Russia's richest businessman has warned the Kremlin against confiscating assets of companies that have fled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, saying such a step would set the country back more than 100 years.
Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia
A drone that apparently flew undetected over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries.
Oil prices 'could set new record high' after ban on Russian fuel: expert
Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed gas prices to record levels as Canada and other countries impose sanctions on Russian oil. One expert says it could be a while before we see any relief at the pumps.
No going back to what we used to think of as normal, experts say on pandemic anniversary
Marking two years since the World Health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, experts say there is no going back to what was once considered normal before the virus appeared.
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Trudeau rejects Zelensky's request for a no-fly zone citing fears of Russian escalation
Speaking to CTV National News in an interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was forced to deny Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to authorize a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing fears about triggering an escalation from Russian forces.
GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a 'thug' and Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'
North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil,' criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
Arrest made in hot coffee assault at Vancouver Tim Hortons, police say
Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in the bizarre case of a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee at a Tim Hortons employee last fall.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
-
'Yee-haw!': Toronto man wins Lotto Max $30 million jackpot
A Toronto man is $30 million richer after he hit the Lotto Max top prize earlier this month.
-
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga jewelry store
Peel police are looking to identify three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'There's a lot more work that needs to be done': Families, lawyers keeping a close eye on shooting inquiry
Bonnie Oliver and her family are among a number of those affected by Nova Scotia’s April 2020 tragedy who live outside of the province. She says she’s fighting for a legacy for her loved ones as best she can, all the way from her Red Deer, Alta., home.
-
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
N.S. reports downward trend in hospitalizations, deaths in first weekly COVID-19 update
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
London
-
Urban League of London urges city to reduce parking space approvals amid standards review
In an open letter, the Urban League of London (ULL) is urging city hall to reduce the number of parking space approvals.
-
Drugs seized by OPP during Simcoe, Ont. search warrant
Two people are facing numerous charges after OPP discovered drugs and weapons inside a Simcoe, Ont. address.
-
London, Ont. jobless rate dips below six per cent in February
London's unemployment rate dropped below six per cent in February.
Northern Ontario
-
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
-
With mask mandates easing, experts say choosing to wear one may be seen as making a statement
As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement, with the responsibility to protect Canadians against COVID-19 shifting to individual responsibility rather than a collective effort guided by public health measures.
-
A Bowen family tradition continues in Sudbury
The familiar voice of Joe Bowen calling a game locally was heard Wednesday night at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported on Thursday fewer than 1,000 non-ICU hospital patients with COVID-19.
-
Estimated $250K in fentanyl and cash seized after man found unresponsive in vehicle in southern Alta.
A 25-year-old man from Brocket, Alta. faces a drug trafficking charge following a complaint a driver had passed out in a running vehicle in the town of Fort Macleod.
-
The Brick investigating after more customers complain of exploding glass furniture
Other customers from The Brick have come forward with their experiences of glass furniture spontaneous exploding after CTV News initially reported last week of a similar incident happening to a Calgary woman.
Kitchener
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
-
Mask mandate up for discussion at special Friday WRDSB meeting
There could soon be an answer as to whether Waterloo Region District School Board will have a mask mandate after March Break.
-
‘Probably any day’: Officials prepare for arrival of Ukrainians in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 200 people died in B.C. of illicit drug overdoses in January, latest data shows
The first report for the year into illicit drug toxicity in B.C. revealed more than 200 people died in January.
-
B.C. lifts mask mandate for nearly all indoor public spaces
British Columbia is marking a major milestone in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy in the province, after years of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
2 men suspected of 3 robberies in 3 days, Abbotsford police say
Police in Abbotsford have released surveillance images of two suspects they say may be responsible for a string of three robbery attempts in three days.
Edmonton
-
'We have to be prudent': Kenney warns municipalities that high oil prices won’t prompt big spending
'Let’s not start spending at a rate of revenues that we do not have and are unreliable,' he said.
-
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' views
Premier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.
-
Person fatally shot on Kehewin Cree Nation; suspect shot by RCMP during investigation
Alberta's police watchdog agency is looking into the RCMP's shooting of a man northeast of Edmonton on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate returns to highest in Canada: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in Windsor has moved back into the top spot the country.
-
Police dog helps nab Chatham man after break-in and theft
Chatham-Kent police say the canine unit helped find a man wanted for a break-in and vehicle theft.
-
About 2cm of snow expected in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect about two centimetres of snow on Friday.
Regina
-
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
-
'Burnout is inevitable': Regina family physician to close clinic, as COVID-19 highlights challenges in healthcare
A family doctor in Regina is joining a growing list of physicians leaving the province, or profession as a whole, after a demanding two years of the pandemic.
-
SGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
More winter weather is headed towards the capital and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 717, ICU admissions also continue to drop
Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.
Saskatoon
-
University of Sask. loses fight to fire custodian caught taking 50-cent rags
A custodian caught stealing rags will keep his job at the University of Saskatchewan following a judge's decision.
-
13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
'It’s heartbreaking': Sask. woman watches as her village in Ukraine is destroyed in Russian invasion
For Nataliia Savenko, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is hitting close to home.