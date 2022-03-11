Quebec has no plans to hold ceremony to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec Premier François Legault says he believes, "We did what was necessary to save as many lives as possible."

This is what he wrote in an open letter published by various media on Friday, a national commemoration day for those who died of COVID-19.

Unlike last year, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government is not planning to hold a ceremony to honour the 14,141 Quebecers who died from the disease.

At most, the government announced that it would fly the Quebec flag at half-mast in the National Assembly and everywhere else it has offices.

Legault says he wishes for a sober day, "out of respect for the families and loved ones of the victims."

He has no plans to make any public appearances.

In his open letter to the media, Legault writes he will remember the first few weeks of the pandemic and the daily press briefings for the rest of his life.

"I never thought I would have to stand in front of the cameras every day to announce restrictions and tell people what to do," he said. "I would say it was unnatural for someone like me but we did what we had to do to save as many lives as possible."

Legault adds he is proud that "we showed solidarity with our people, especially towards our seniors."

Quebec has the highest death count in Canada, accounting for 38 per cent of victims though it is home to one-quarter of the country's population.

After the first "devastating" wave of COVID-19 in the province, Legault claims in his letter that things improved thanks to the actions of his government.

"We were able to quickly strengthen our health care system by training more staff," he said. "We have managed to keep our schools open to minimize the impact on our children."

He continues, "We've been able to have one of the most effective vaccination campaigns on the planet and as of tomorrow, we will have removed almost all restrictions."

"We have managed to save thousands of lives together, but we have also lost too many mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers. We lost brothers, sisters, friends,'' the premier writes.

Legault points out that Quebec must honour the victims and every March 11, "the Quebec people will remember."

However, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) argues it seems the CAQ wants to move away from the subject of COVID-19.

In a statement, the party says it doesn't understand the government's decision to not hold a ceremony for the dead, pointing out that 4,000 deaths have been added to the death toll in the last year.

These people "deserve to be remembered too," the PLQ argues. "The Coalition Avenir Québec has chosen for several months to distance itself from the subject of COVID-19. For François Legault, 4,000 deaths do not deserve a few minutes on his agenda. What an affront."

The Liberals reiterated on Friday their demand for a public inquiry to "clearly determine what were the right and wrong decisions made during the pandemic."

This would help provide answers to bereaved families, the party states, promising to launch such an inquiry "as soon as it is elected."

In recent days, Québec Solidaire and the Parti Québécois have also stressed the importance of holding a public inquiry, as well as an official ceremony on March 11 to remember the victims of COVID-19.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2022.