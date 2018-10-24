

A day after the federal government ordered all provinces and territories to implement a carbon tax system and offering an incentive for those who do, Bill Morneau is speaking to Quebecers who have been left out.



Quebec, has had a cap-and-trade programs in effect since 2013, long before it became a federal priority.

“Quebec has been a leader on this file,” Morneau said in an interview with CTV Montreal. “Quebec has taken approach for a number of years now to deal with the fact that we need to have some sort of price on pollution.”



The province aims to have its total emissions 20 per cent below where they were in 1990 by 2020, and 37.5 per cent below the 1990 level by 2030. The program meets the requirements of the federal government.

So why aren’t taxpayers getting a payout?

“I think the Quebec approach has been proved to work. My answer would be not fooling around with something that’s working.”

- With a report from Ryan Flanagan of CTVNews.ca