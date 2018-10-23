

The CAQ's new environment minister was quick to respond Tuesday to Ottawa's announcement of a carbon tax rebate that leaves out Quebecers.



The Trudeau government is promising families compensation – but only for those in provinces that have signed on to the federal plan to reduce climate change, namely Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Quebec has an existing carbon pricing plan, which means Quebecers won't receive the carbon tax rebates.

Sworn in less than a week ago, Quebec’s Environment Minister MarieChantal Chasse appeared careful not to criticize the Trudeau government’s program as she fielded questions about whether Quebec is getting unfair treatment.

“I'm very happy that they respect the program that we have put in place since 2013. I appreciate the fact that they recognize the efficiency of our program,” said Chasse.

Meanwhile, as Quebec solidaire unveiled its shadow cabinet, the party’s environment critic Ruba Ghazal reacted.

“We will be a real opposition about this issue because climate change and the environment is our priority for Quebec solidaire and we will work to make it the government's priority also,” she said.