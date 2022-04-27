Quebec Halloween murder suspect to testify at trial as defence begins case
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword on Halloween 2020 in Quebec City's historic district will testify in his own defence.
Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Suzanne Clermont, 61, and Francois Duchesne, 56, on Oct. 31, 2020, as well as five counts of attempted murder.
Jurors have been told that Girouard admitted to killing two people and injuring five others with a sword but plans to argue he was not criminally responsible at the time of the events because he was suffering from a mental disorder.
Defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon told jurors Wednesday he intends to present four witnesses, including the accused.
Gagnon says Girouard's mother will be the first to take the stand. Jurors will also hear from a detention centre employee who has observed Girouard since his arrest.
The defence lawyer told jurors they will also hear from psychiatrist Dr. Gilles Chamberland, who will testify on the matter of criminal responsibility.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
