    • Quebec grants $9.6 M to enhance emergency shelter services in Montreal

    With the cold winter weather approaching, Quebec is granting more than $9.6 million to a Montreal regional health board (CISSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal) to better support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

    Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant made the announcement on Friday morning alongside Economy, Innovation and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

    The funds will be used to increase the number of emergency shelters in the city. The aim is to increase the number of beds and enable organizations to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 3, 2023.

