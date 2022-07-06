Quebec government lawyer defends police power to randomly stop vehicles

A Quebec government lawyer is defending the power of police officers to make random traffic stops and is arguing that it's up to police forces to address racial profiling.

Michel Deom is making his closing arguments Wednesday in Superior Court during a constitutional challenge to random police stops.

Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a Black Montreal resident, and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are challenging the power of Canadian police to stop drivers at any time and without evidence an offence was committed.

The civil liberties association says random police stops create opportunities for racial profiling.

Deom says that the provincial government is concerned about racial profiling and that the problem is an issue of police officers acting improperly.

The trial, which began May 30, is scheduled to end Thursday after the final day of closing arguments.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 7, 2022





