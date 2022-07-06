Quebec government lawyer defends police power to randomly stop vehicles
Quebec government lawyer defends police power to randomly stop vehicles
A Quebec government lawyer is defending the power of police officers to make random traffic stops and is arguing that it's up to police forces to address racial profiling.
Michel Deom is making his closing arguments Wednesday in Superior Court during a constitutional challenge to random police stops.
Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a Black Montreal resident, and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are challenging the power of Canadian police to stop drivers at any time and without evidence an offence was committed.
The civil liberties association says random police stops create opportunities for racial profiling.
Deom says that the provincial government is concerned about racial profiling and that the problem is an issue of police officers acting improperly.
The trial, which began May 30, is scheduled to end Thursday after the final day of closing arguments.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 7, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
How to save money on gas this summer as prices soar
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on Canada to lead effort to oust Russia from G20
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress wants Russia expelled from the G20. The group's president, Alexandra Chyczij, has written to the prime minister asking him to lead a global campaign to expel Russia from the forum of leading economic nations.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Palliative care experts say pandemic has exposed new urgency for end-of-life dialogue
As pandemic restrictions subside throughout Canada, medical professionals reflect on how the international health crisis has revealed the need to carry out discussions about dying.
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Toronto
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
This Ontario couple ditched their Bay St. banking jobs and bought a beach instead
Ryan Somes and Anthea Stanley were, by most standards, living a successful life in Toronto. With two kids under six, the couple had a home in Trinity Bellwoods and held high-end positions in the finance industry. But something still felt amiss, they said.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' considering leaving inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are pondering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
COVID-19 cases on the rise in N.B., public health yet to determine if province is seeing 'summer surge'
Over the last week, the number of positive PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests have almost doubled when compared to the week before in New Brunswick, and the province added four more deaths bringing the total to 429.
-
New online platform in N.S. designed to build efficiencies within province's health-care system
A new program in Nova Scotia was created in hopes to ease some pressure on the province's health-care system by minimizing patient wait times to see a specialist.
London
-
Nazem Kadri returns to London after Stanley Cup win
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for London’s newest Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.
-
Council quashes push for Toronto-style apartment inspections
Slumlords were squarely in the crosshairs of city council on Tuesday evening, but how to best ensure renters have safe and properly maintained housing proved divisive.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with robbery with a flare gun
Ontario Provincial police say a flare gun was used in an armed robbery of a business on Government Road West in Town of Kirkland Lake on June 29.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede Parade: Where to watch and which roads will be closed?
Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the Stampede Parade route Friday morning but how will they get there and where should they watch from?
-
Calgary's 60-storey Telus Sky building welcomes tenants
One of Calgary's tallest buildings is now officially open for business.
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategy
Members of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo stores targeted by overnight break-ins
Two different stores tell CTV News someone smashed their doors and took off with the cash registers.
-
Average home sale price in K-W drops for fourth straight month
The average sale price now sits at $791,674, down 24 per cent from February when it topped $1 million.
-
No current plans for resumption of masking mandates, says WDGPH
As Ontario enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, local health officials say that doesn’t necessarily mean masking mandates will return.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries discount: Return tickets for less than $10 for some sailings
Travellers can sail to select islands and cities along the British Columbia coastline for less than $10 this summer.
-
Streets flood in Prince George, B.C., as province faces more unsettled weather
The city of Prince George is the latest to feel the lash of torrential downpours linked to ongoing unsettled weather across British Columbia.
-
Multi-car crash blocks major street in Surrey; no estimated time of reopening
Mounties say it's unknown how long part of a major street in Surrey will be closed as they investigate a multi-vehicle crash.
Edmonton
-
Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton girl to be sentenced Wednesday
A man who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
-
Tickets to Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium open Wednesday morning
Tickets for Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 became available at 10:30 a.m. MT.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December
The Alberta government announces that electricity rebates will run until December.
Windsor
-
Roommate charged with attempted murder after shooting
Windsor police have charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his roommate.
-
'I feel numb': Chatham grandpa celebrates lotto win
A 74-year-old Chatham grandfather is celebrating his biggest lottery win ever.
-
Here are the 36 projects included in Windsor’s $180-million sewer plan
City of Windsor officials are releasing more details about a $180-million Sewer Master Plan that includes 36 projects across the city.
Regina
-
Displaced Ukrainians begin new life in Saskatchewan
A group of Ukrainians who fled the war at home are waking up to a new life in Saskatchewan, they arrived in Regina Monday night on a humanitarian flight from Poland.
-
Suspect arrested near east end Canadian Tire connected to 4 separate incidents: Regina police
A 24-year-old man who was arrested near the east end Canadian Tire on Tuesday is connected to two recent robberies and two other incidents, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Cyclist dies following recent collision with truck
A 28-year-old cyclist has died following a recent collision with a truck in Regina.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person injured in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
-
Inquest into death of Ottawa construction worker to begin July 25
The Ontario government has announced a date for an inquest into the death of a construction worker who was killed on the job in Ottawa more than six years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
-
Accused in Saskatoon murder trial tells judge he knows 'a lot about guns and ammunition'
Court of Queen's Bench heard Greg Fertuck raise concerns about his legal counsel to the judge Wednesday morning.