    • Quebec girl found safe after Amber Alert

    The missing child from Repentigny was found safe and sound after an amber alert was issued.

    An amber alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning after an eight-year-old girl was reported missing. 

    Around 7 a.m., the Surete du Quebec said she had been found safely. 

    The alert is ended.

