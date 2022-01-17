The University Hospital Centre (CHU) of Quebec said Monday that a four-year-old girl had died "due to circumstances related to COVID-19."

"The CHU wishes to offer its most sincere condolences to the parents and family of the young girl," the hospital centre said in a statement provided to Noovo Info. "For aspects of confidentiality and out of respect for the bereaved family, no interview will be granted and no other comments will be disclosed by the CHU."

Quebec's health minister, Christian Dubé, called the news "incredibly sad" and offered his condolences to the family in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Cette nouvelle est d’une tristesse sans nom. Je tiens à offrir mes plus sincères condoléances à la famille et aux proches de cette fillette.https://t.co/NAUpx9v7iv — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) January 17, 2022

On Dec. 17, the CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal announced the death of a baby less than two months old who contracted COVID-19 and had no pre-existing health conditions.