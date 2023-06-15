Quebec firefighters struggling to control wildfires in northern, western regions
Officials say firefighters are still struggling to control wildfires in two Quebec regions as the situation has improved in the rest of the province.
Sylvain Tremblay of Quebec's forest fire prevention agency — SOPFEU — says there are about 100 blazes in the southern half of the province and another 20 in the north.
He says rainfall hasn't been sufficient to halt the progression of out-of-control fires in the northern and western parts of the province.
Tremblay says fire officials are concerned about the behaviour of wildfires in those two regions as firefighters try to maintain what progress they have made.
Elsewhere, he says rain has helped stop the growth of fires, at least temporarily.
Meanwhile, Quebec civil security official Jean Savard has urged residents in areas where smoke has affected air quality to follow public health advice and avoid strenuous exercise outside.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
